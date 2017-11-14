The Surprise Winners Of The Oil Price Rally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.12 -0.58 -1.04%
Brent Crude 61.48 -0.73 -1.17%
Natural Gas 3.085 -0.02 -0.55%
Mars US 57.69 -0.98 -1.67%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
Urals 59.71 -1.19 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Mexican Basket 54.03 -0.63 -1.15%
Natural Gas 3.085 -0.02 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 -0.35 -0.57%
Murban 63.48 -0.35 -0.55%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.68 -1.82 -3.01%
Basra Light 57.80 -1.15 -1.95%
Saharan Blend 61.28 -1.80 -2.85%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Girassol 61.68 -1.86 -2.93%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.70 -0.89 -2.14%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 63.12 -0.34 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 49.65 -1.06 -2.09%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.15 -1.06 -1.99%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 7 hours Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 9 hours Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 9 hours Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 10 hours OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 12 hours Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 18 hours Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 23 hours Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 1 day GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 1 day Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 1 day Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 1 day BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 1 day Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 4 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 4 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 4 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 4 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 4 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 4 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 4 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 5 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 5 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 5 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 5 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 5 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 5 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 5 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 6 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 6 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 6 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 6 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 6 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 6 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 7 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Alt Text

BP Boosts The Bullish Case For Oil

In a clear sign that…

Alt Text

The Dangers Of A Bullish Oil Market

Geopolitical tensions continue to threaten…

Alt Text

Why Did Tesla’s Stock Crash?

Tesla’s stock fell by over…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Surprise Winners Of The Oil Price Rally

By Irina Slav - Nov 14, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Oil Guy

Common sense would tell you that the biggest winners in a price rally of a commodity would be the biggest producers of the commodity that is rallying. This is certainly true for the latest oil price development, but some of the winners might surprise you, as listed by Nomura.

The asset manager and advisor said in a recent report that there were five clear-cut winners from the rally. The winners, in addition to Russia and Saudi Arabia, included Malaysia, Nigeria, and Colombia. These last three are not among the biggest producers and exporters of crude oil, but a set of factors including the state of each country’s economy, idiosyncratic factors, and what Nomura calls the scope of policy responses have combined to determine the winners.

Malaysia, for instance, pumped almost 660,000 bpd in March this year, which is not a lot compared to what Russia has been pumping in the last few years, but it did help Malaysia maintain its position as a net oil exporter. Oil exports, according to Nomura, contribute 0.3 percent of GDP, again a tiny amount. Yet as a whole, the local oil industry contributes between 20 and 30 percent of GDP. What’s more, Malaysia exports LNG, and that contributes 2.6 percent to GDP. Since LNG pries are tied to oil markets, any increase in the latter results in an increase in the former with a delay of a few months.

Colombia is a different case. The country suffered a severe blow from the 2014 oil price collapse, struggling with a budget deficit like so many other producers, and was less successful at handling it. The country has a lot of undeveloped reserves, and higher oil prices could make it possible to start developing them and reverse a consistent decline in oil production over the last two years.

This would be nothing out of the ordinary for any oil producer, but Colombia has the additional problem of falling oil reserves and no new discoveries since 1992. When prices are low, explorers tend to make very selective investments, but now that Brent is close to US$65 a barrel, Colombia has the chance to attract fresh investments in its oil reserves, whose recoverable portion was estimated at 1.673 billion barrels at the end of last year.

Related: Don’t Back U.S. Shale To Keep Oil Prices Down

What about Nigeria? Nigeria was let off the quota hook that OPEC imposed on most of its other members last year in a bid to push up prices. Now that they are up, Nigeria will likely be joining the cuts, which most industry watchers expect will be extended until the end of 2018.

Nigeria last month produced 1.738 million bpd of crude oil, which is close to its stated target for capping of 1.8 million bpd – an amount equal to the combined cut OPEC and its partners agreed to take off markets last year.

Now, a lot of what Nigeria produces in the Niger Delta is shipped abroad. The country is the second-largest oil exporter in Africa after Angola. But it is plagued by challenges, chief among them being very high production costs that the government, no matter how hard it has tried, has failed to reduce significantly. That’s why Nigeria is a clear-cut winner of the last price rally, as are all higher-cost producers that have seen production growth stumble because of low prices.

In the losers’ corner, of course, are the importers, which have been having a blast since late 2014, but now might have to take it a bit easier until the latest heat-up in the Middle East blows over.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Canadian Crude Trades At Such A Steep Discount
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

 Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com