Goldman: Automated Trucks To Cost 300k Jobs Per Year

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.08 -0.62 -1.11%
Brent Crude 62.21 -0.95 -1.50%
Natural Gas 3.071 -0.03 -1.00%
Mars US 57.69 -0.98 -1.67%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
Urals 59.71 -1.19 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Mexican Basket 54.03 -0.63 -1.15%
Natural Gas 3.071 -0.03 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 -0.35 -0.57%
Murban 63.48 -0.35 -0.55%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.68 -1.82 -3.01%
Basra Light 57.80 -1.15 -1.95%
Saharan Blend 61.28 -1.80 -2.85%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Girassol 61.68 -1.86 -2.93%
Opec Basket 61.27 -0.64 -1.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.70 -0.89 -2.14%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.57 +0.29 +0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 63.12 -0.34 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 49.65 -1.06 -2.09%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.15 -1.06 -1.99%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.21 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 3 hours Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 5 hours Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 5 hours Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 6 hours OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 8 hours Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 14 hours Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 19 hours Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 23 hours GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 1 day Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 1 day Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 1 day BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 1 day Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 4 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 4 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 4 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 4 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 4 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 4 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 4 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 5 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 5 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 5 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 5 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 5 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 5 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 5 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 6 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 6 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 6 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 6 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 6 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 6 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 6 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 7 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 7 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Alt Text

Could Low Oil Prices Cause A Global Recession?

The global economy is slipping…

Alt Text

Did Venezuela Just Default?

S&P Global Ratings declared Venezuela…

Alt Text

The Clock Is Ticking On The U.S. Dollar As World’s Reserve Currency

The position of the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman: Automated Trucks To Cost 300k Jobs Per Year

By Jon LeSage - Nov 14, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Trucks

While Google’s Waymo company has taken center stage for bringing self-driving cars to roads, autonomous trucking may make it to the mainstream first. 

Silicon Valley startups, technologists, and venture capitalists see great potential in the technology—even more than most traditional trucking companies are supporting.

For months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has put out teasers that the electric carmaker will soon reveal an electric semi-truck with autonomous capabilities. That announcement may take place this week, on November 16.

Embark, a Silicon Valley start-up, is scheduled to release details next week on its self-driving technology for trucking. The automated system has tested in partnership with truck-leasing company Ryder and Electrolux, an appliance manufacturer. Trial runs are exploring the potential of transporting trailers to Electrolux’s California warehouses with autonomous trucks.

CB Insight, which tracks venture capital, reports that companies will place about $1 billion in commercial truck autonomous systems this year, 10 times the level of spending three years ago.

The $700 billion trucking industry continues to be an integral part of the U.S. economy, and that of other economic giants and developing countries around the world. With more manufacturing happening overseas in places like China, trucking is part of making sure everything from automobiles to packaged food products make it to warehouses and end users on time.

Related: U.S. Grid Narrowly Escapes Apocalyptic Attack

Trucking companies and giants who invest heavily in logistics—like Amazon and Walmart—see great potential in cutting costs and speeding up delivery times. That will come via cutting labor costs when truck drivers no longer become necessary, and by extending the hours that commercial trucks can be kept in operation.

Companies also believe that traffic accidents will be reduced when autonomous vehicles become widely adopted for passenger and cargo transport. Insurance premiums are expected to go down, along with collision repair costs. Autonomous driving is expected to be much safer than what’s delivered by human drivers.

Waymo and other tech companies and automakers currently testing out self-driving cars are preparing to play a part in developing cities around the world. Government officials, employers, and residents in these cities hope that self-driving cars will eventually reduce the number of cars on the streets and make them safer with less car crashes.

Self-driving cars face tougher challenges navigating through crowded, chaotic city streets—and face even tougher regulatory hurdles to cross. Cargo trucks spend most of their time traveling down broad, open highways with much less traffic.

There’s also the practicality of several trucks “platooning” together on highways that simplifying the equation over companies like Waymo dealing with crowded cities and higher risk for collisions.

Volvo Trucks sees great potential in utilizing platooning systems for cost savings and achieving more efficiency in freight hauling. One autonomous truck can lead a platoon with two or more trucks following close behind, taking advantage of the aerodynamic efficiency.

The company successfully demonstrated on-highway truck platooning in California during March 2017. An alliance was set up for the trial run with Partners for Advanced Transportation Technology (PATH) at the University of California, Berkeley, to test three Volvo VNL 670 model tractors hauling cargo containers at the Los Angeles Port complex and along Interstate 110.

Volvo sees opportunities in achieving fuel savings, improving highway safety, and increasing the capacity of transportation systems.

Daimler AG’s truck division is following a similar path, announcing in September that it will test platooning technology on U.S. roads. The German company’s U.S. division gained approval from Oregon’s transportation regulatory agency after completing a successful trial run in the state.

US Xpress, one of the largest trucking companies in the U.S., added autonomous braking and collision-avoidance systems to its 7,000-plus truck fleet. Next, the company will add automated lane steering for deployment within the next three years.

The 7,000-plus trucks owned by US Xpress, one of the nation’s largest trucking companies, were updated with autonomous braking and collision-avoidance systems. Max Fuller, the company’s co-founder and executive chairman, plans to upgrade them to have automated lane steering in three years.

“I’m putting building blocks into my trucks that each year gets us closer and closer,” said Max Fuller, the company’s co-founder and executive chairman. Related: The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

Another Silicon Valley company, Peloton Technology, is developing a platooning system that will make it easier for trucks to travel within a platoon. That means they’ll save large volumes of gasoline and diesel typically consumed by work trucks.

Peloton’s system uses cameras, sensors, and networking equipment for trucks to communicate with each other. It can avoid disasters such as a second truck ramming into the first after a sudden stop.

Goldman Sachs economists predicted that trucking will shed about 300,000 jobs per year starting in about 25 years. That may begin sooner than anticipated if automated trucking clears government hurdles and technology innovations—and becomes widely adopted by trucking companies.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Did Venezuela Just Default?
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

 Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com