Washington Targets Russia With Yet More Sanctions

WTI Crude 10 mins 58.81 +0.90 +1.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.77 +1.27 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Mars US 21 hours 63.01 -3.21 -4.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
Urals 2 days 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.81 -3.00 -4.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.017 +0.66%
Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.83 -2.57%
Murban 2 days 70.21 -2.24 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.34 -5.21%
Basra Light 2 days 68.15 -3.96 -5.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.13 -3.54 -4.94%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Girassol 2 days 68.27 -3.56 -4.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.56 -2.47 -3.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.85 +0.64 +1.63%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 hours Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 2 hours Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 4 hours Theresa May to Step Down
  • 7 hours Old - New Kim: Nuclear Negotiations With U. S. Will Never Resume Unless Washington Changes Its Position
  • 3 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 6 hours India After Elections: Economy And Hindu Are The First Modi’s Challenges
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 8 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 3 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 12 hours Trump needs to educate US companies and citizens on Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army. This is real ECONOMIC WARFARE. To understand Chinese warfare read General Sun Tzu's "Art of War" . . . written 500 B.C.
  • 227 days Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 5 hours Apple Boycott in China
  • 5 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China
  • 49 mins Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Raise $4B By Cutting Stake In Giant Kashagan Oil Field

Alt Text

The Consequences Of Trump’s Iran Standoff

The escalation of tensions between…

Alt Text

Oil Market Volatility Surges

Oil market volatility has seen…

Alt Text

Tesla Faces ‘’Herculean Task’’ As Share Price Tanks

A spike in doubts about…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Washington Targets Russia With Yet More Sanctions

By Editorial Dept - May 24, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Putin

Sanctions, Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

- Washington is preparing another sanctions package that, if passed, would put major restrictions on anyone involved in Russia’s $10.5-billion Nord Stream 2 project. Energy secretary Rick Perry said the US Senate will pass the sanctions bill soon, the House will approve it, and Trump will sign it into law. In part, this was meant to appease Ukraine during Perry’s visit to Kiev for the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

- Sempra Energy - gunning for the top slot on the US LNG scene, with help from the Saudis - signed a deal this week for the delivery of 5 million tons of LNG annually to Aramco. The Saudi state giant will also buy a 25% stake in the plant that will supply this LNG: in Port Arthur, Texas. Sempra and Aramco said the Port Arthur LNG plant could have a capacity of 45 million tons of LNG annually, produced in 8 liquefaction trains. Port Arthur has not been built yet, but Sempra is at around a 50% completion on another LNG plant in Louisiana, for which it requested a completion deadline extension recently.

- Venezuela’s PDVSA has offered 6.4 million barrels of crude oil on the spot market at discount prices. The company is looking for buyers from China, India, and Russia and the reason for the discount is that PDVSA is facing rising inventories as exports to the U.S.—its biggest market—have all but dried up after the latest round of U.S. sanctions on Caracas.

- Carlyle Group is negotiating with three possible suitors for a 25% stake in its oil export terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas. The stake has a price tag of $625 million. The company needs funds for more oil export terminals as local production continues to rise and so do exports: these hit 3.4 million bpd last week, close to a record high.

- Whiting Petroleum has joined potential suitors for QEP Resources. Callon Petroleum—another energy independent—and Blackstone Group are also in the race for the Colorado-based company, which was first initiated by Elliot Management, which offered $2 billion for QEP earlier this year.

- Aramco has opened a fuel trading office in the UAE and has hired former BP, Trafigura, and Pemex employees to run it. The move is part of Aramco’s expansion into industry segments different from the production and sales of crude oil.

- Brazil’s state-run Petrobras has approved a…

