Reversing The Trend: Oil Falls Below $60

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international benchmark Brent crude oil futures are in a position on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss of the year. Most of the loss can be attributed to a steep decline on Thursday, which produced the worst single-day performance in 2019.

Traders are saying that the sell-off is being fed by concerns over rising U.S. stockpiles and worries that the U.S.-China trade standoff has finally hit the U.S. economy.

Rising U.S. Stockpiles One Bearish Factor

Surging U.S. inventories weighed heavily on U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international benchmark Brent crude oil futures throughout the week.

A jump in U.S. crude inventories primarily caused by low refinery runs helped drive prices lower. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventories report, U.S. crude stockpiles soared to their highest levels since July 2017.

The EIA data showed commercial U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended May 17, to 476.8 million barrels. The government also reported that U.S. crude oil production climbed by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 12.2 million bpd. Last month, production hit a record 12.3 million bpd.

Weak refinery demand and the planned sale of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) into the commercial market have also set up crude for its worst weekly performance in 6 months.

Ongoing Trade War Raising Fears about Weak Economic Growth

According to a report released on Thursday, the latest aggressive actions against China are preventing trade negotiations with Beijing from proceeding, China’s Commerce Ministry said.

“If the U.S. would like to keep on negotiating it should, with sincerity, adjust its wrong actions. Only then can talks continue,” Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said Thursday in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.

“The U.S. … crackdown on Chinese companies not only seriously damages the normal commercial cooperation between both countries, but it also forms a great threat to the security of the global industrial and supply chain,” Gao said. “China is firmly opposed to this. We will closely monitor developments and make adequate preparations.”

There is now evidence that the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute is affecting the U.S. economy. This came to the surface on Thursday with the release of the weaker-than-expected Flash…