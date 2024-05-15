Under-hedged U.S. Shale Patch Exposed To Falling Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.04 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.11 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 83.77 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.414 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.021 +0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 194 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.021 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 83.19 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 83.60 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 79.39 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 898 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 84.06 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 351 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 64.82 -1.10 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 80.17 -1.10 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 78.42 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 74.52 -1.10 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 74.27 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 81.22 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 71.62 -1.10 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.10 -1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.04 -0.93 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.25 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 37 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Texas Freeport LNG Reportedly Operating At Full Capacity

Can AI Derail the Energy Transition?

Can AI Derail the Energy Transition?

The utilization of artificial intelligence…

Consumers Sue U.S. Shale Alleging Collusion to Boost Oil Prices

Consumers Sue U.S. Shale Alleging Collusion to Boost Oil Prices

Consumers are taking some of…

Construction Industry Braces for Impact as Copper Prices Rise

Construction Industry Braces for Impact as Copper Prices Rise

The recent surge in copper…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Under-hedged U.S. Shale Patch Exposed To Falling Oil Prices

By Alex Kimani - May 15, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have revealed that hedge ratios for 2024 output remain well below long-term average.
  • StanChart has noted that current hedge ratios are just a third of its pre-pandemic peak.
  • If WTI crude falls to the lower $70, many U.S. shale oil producers will find themselves under-hedged.

The oil price selloff appears to have run out of steam with oil prices finding a floor over the past week. Brent crude for June delivery was trading at $82.44 per barrel in Wednesday’s intraday session, a sharp decline from $90.10 a month ago while the corresponding WTI contract was trading at $78.17 per barrel down from $85.41 over the timeframe. Demand concerns coupled with softening geopolitical risk premium have been blamed for the pullback, with commodity analysts at Citi warning that oil prices could fall to the 70s range in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the oil futures markets have turned decidedly bearish, with money-managers moving sharply towards the short side in oil.

Unfortunately, oil and gas producers in the U.S. Shale Patch might find themselves in dire straits if Citi’s predictions come true thanks to the majority having little or no price protection. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have revealed that hedge ratios for 2024 output remain well below long-term averages, at 20.9% for oil and 35.7% for gas, good for 0.8ppt lower y/y for oil and 7.5ppt y/y lower for gas. Hedge ratios for 2025 are even lower at just 5.9% for oil and 22.0% for gas. StanChart has noted that current hedge ratios are just a third of their pre-pandemic peak, when the hedge ratio exceeded 60% in 2018.

Related: Texas Freeport LNG Reportedly Operating At Full Capacity

Thankfully, StanChart says that producers with protection have hedged at higher prices compared to previous years, meaning that oil prices would have to fall really low for them to get hurt. According to the analysts, the average swap (on a rolling four-quarters forward basis) in the latest survey has clocked in at $74.40 per barrel,  the highest across the 33 quarters of StanChart’s sample and over $17/bbl higher than in 2018. The average two-way WTI collar for 2024 output has a floor of $65.58/bbl and a ceiling of $85.67/bbl. StanChart has also revealed that the steepest part of the 2024 put options distribution lies in the $64-67/bbl range for WTI, low enough to avoid  potential negative gamma effects at current oil price levels.

Source: Standard Chartered

Whereas demand concerns have emerged as the biggest headwind for oil prices, the major energy agencies have only done minor revisions in demand/supply  estimates in recent weeks. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised its 2024 oil demand growth lower by 24 kb/d to 920k b/d and 2025 growth higher by 71 kb/d to 1.471 kb/d while the OPEC Secretariat has left its forecast unchanged at 2.247 mb/d in 2024 and 1.847 mb/d in 2025. Meanwhile, the EIA has revised its forecast for U.S. crude oil supply growth lower by 3 kb/d to 277 kb/d in 2024 and higher by 12 kb/d to 522 kb/d in 2025, the OPEC Secretariat forecast has climbed by 10 kb/d to 300 kb/d in 2024 and but unchanged at 290 kb/d in 2025 while StanChart’s forecast stands at 218 kb/d growth in 2024 and 157 kb/d in 2025.

In contrast to oil markets, natural gas markets have turned bullish amid forecasts for hotter weather in parts of the northern hemisphere coupled with mounting concerns over rebuilding fuel inventories for the coming winter. Henry Hub prices have jumped 40.8% over the past 30 days to trade at $2.38/MMBtu while Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) prices are hovering at €30/MWh, a 33% increase from February levels. The temporary hiatus in Europe’s inventory injection over the past month has combined with a series of supply outages and maintenance, as well as heightened concerns on the stability of the remaining Russian flows into Europe, have been driving the rally. However, Europe’s gas inventories remain high, standing at 75.60 billion cubic meters (bcm) on 12 May according to the latest Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. That marks a 2.44 bcm Y/Y increase and 17.21 bcm above the five-year average. The surplus relative to the five-year average has also been climbing, breaking a run of 25 consecutive decreases relative to the average. The w/w net injection rate stands at a four-week high of 1.944 bcm but still lags the equivalent period last year (2.259 bcm) and the five-year average (2.589 bcm).

Last week, the EU proposed the first batch of sanctions against Russian LNG. The proposed sanctions would prevent EU countries from re-exporting Russian LNG after receiving it and also ban EU involvement in upcoming LNG projects in Russia.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Iceland Became a Global Leader in Renewable Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights
U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com