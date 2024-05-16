The Space Race Desperately Needs to Be Regulated

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.29 +0.66 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.34 +0.59 +0.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.14 +0.72 +0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.497 +0.081 +3.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.539 +0.042 +1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.73 -0.73 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.73 -0.73 -0.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Mars US 195 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.539 +0.042 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.19 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.60 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.39 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 899 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.06 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -0.13 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 352 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 64.96 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.31 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.56 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 74.66 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 74.41 +0.14 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.36 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 71.76 +0.14 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.73 -0.73 -0.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.11 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.86 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.86 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.11 +0.61 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.11 +0.61 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 4 hours What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Lula Pressures New Petrobras CEO to Accelerate Refinery and Gas Investments

Oil Rig Counts Falls as WTI Holds Below $80

Oil Rig Counts Falls as WTI Holds Below $80

The total number of active…

Caspian Power Trio Aims to Electrify the European Union

Caspian Power Trio Aims to Electrify the European Union

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan plan…

Biggest Solar Storm in 19 Years Could Disrupt Electric Grids

Biggest Solar Storm in 19 Years Could Disrupt Electric Grids

The most severe solar storm…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Space Race Desperately Needs to Be Regulated

By City A.M - May 16, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The UK is committed to regulating the space sector to protect space for all.
  • The Space Regulatory Review Report outlines how the UK plans to keep pace with rapidly evolving space technologies.
  • The UK's National Space Operations Centre will ensure the safety and security of space assets.
Space Junk

The government will make sure Britain sets the global standard for regulating space technology and exploration, giving this growing sector the clarity and certainty it needs to thrive, says Andrew Griffith

As humanity’s quest for knowledge and exploration extends beyond the confines of Earth, we stand on the edge of a new era – one where the boundless expanse of space beckons us with promise.

From the historic launch from UK soil to our improved connectivity across the country, we are witnessing the rapid expansion of a vibrant space sector.

Space has always captivated the human imagination, representing the pinnacle of human scientific achievement and the boundless possibilities that lie beyond our atmosphere. However, it is not just the realm of science fiction; space forms an integral part of our daily lives, underpinning critical sectors such as communications, navigation, weather forecasting and our national security. As our reliance on space technology deepens, it becomes imperative that we chart a course that ensures its sustainable and responsible use.

Britain is growing as a space power. Our satellite industry is growing fast, contributing to the almost 9,000 satellites still functioning within the Earth’s orbit, while we will soon be home to two launch sites, with SaxaVord in the Shetlands joining Spaceport Cornwall as destinations for European launches in the coming years. All of this adds up to a sector that is now worth £17.5bn and employs almost 50,000 people – with a labour productivity 2.5 times the UK average in 2020.

However, an additional opportunity for the UK to further boost our global leadership role in space lies in an area not often talked about – regulation.

With geopolitical tensions rising, space junk clogging up Earth’s orbit and as advancements in technology mean more satellites orbiting our planet than ever before, smart regulation will be absolutely vital in protecting space for all of us.

Our government takes this seriously, which is why today we have published the Space Regulatory Review Report, setting out how we can better regulate the space sector to ensure we keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies, fostering a regulatory environment that encourages innovation and the safe, secure and sustainable use of space.

I want the UK to set the global standard for space regulation, further cementing our position as a key player in space and giving our world-class space ecosystem the clarity, certainty and confidence they need to compete on the global stage. This will enable the UK to be one of the best places on Earth to start, scale up and run a space business.

However, regulation alone will not protect us from every space-based threat, nor will it provide every solution to advancing space technology.

Our eyes are open to the challenge – and our new National Space Operations Centre that we have launched with the Ministry of Defence today marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and security of our space assets.

Navigating the complexities of space requires a unified effort, and together we can address emerging threats, and safeguard the long-term sustainability of space for future generations.

The steps we are taking today represent significant milestones in our journey towards unlocking the full potential of the UK’s space industry.

By prioritising innovation, safety, security, and sustainability in our regulatory regime, and unifying our Space Command structure under one roof with the launch of the National Space Operations Centre, I am confident that the UK will not only maximise the opportunities but also be more resilient to the challenges of the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This way, we are ensuring that the benefits of space are shared by all, while safeguarding our country’s security, guaranteeing that our activities in space leave a positive legacy for generations to come.

Andrew Griffith is science, research and innovation minister

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Under-hedged U.S. Shale Patch Exposed To Falling Oil Prices
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally

Five Countries With the Cleanest Energy Grid Globally
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

U.S. Leverages Saudi-Israeli Relations to Isolate Iran

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com