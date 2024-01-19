U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.78 +0.70 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.63 +0.53 +0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.50 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 -0.091 -3.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 77 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.003 +0.14%

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.46 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.47 +1.47 +1.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.81 +0.94 +1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 780 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.45 +1.43 +1.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.07 +1.06 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +0.91 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 233 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.95 +1.47 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 65.95 +1.47 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Qatar to Offer Cheaper LNG to India in New Long-Term Supply Deal

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year's Polar Vortex?

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

Texas, the Midwest, and the…

Saudi Aramco Boosts Venture Capital Arm with $4 Billion New Funds

Saudi Aramco Boosts Venture Capital Arm with $4 Billion New Funds

Saudi Aramco is more than…

Explaining the Rising Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan

Explaining the Rising Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan

The rising tensions between Iran…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

By Editorial Dept - Jan 19, 2024, 7:00 AM CST
oil

1. US Oil Production Flatlines as Shale Drilling Falters

- US unconventional crude supply is expected to remain flat in February for the third straight month, declining by a mere 2,000 b/d to 9.68 million b/d as the country's rig count is still yet to see a rebound.

- The EIA expected bigger month-on-month declines in 2024, but productivity gains in the Permian, Appalachia, and Haynesville have surprised to the upside.

- The Permian Basin remains the only major play to see its production increase, improving marginally to 5.974 million b/d next month, though oil producers are still yet to assess the damage wreaked by the cold snap on US upstream sites.

- North Dakota oil production dropped by as much as 700,000 b/d this week, whilst the US Gulf Coast's refining capacity took a 15% drop with some 1.5 million b/d going offline.

2. Does the EU have too much LNG import capacity?

- Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago, European countries have set out to boost their LNG import capacity, however soon they might be facing the risk of redundant infrastructure.

- EU members have swiftly constructed six LNG terminals in addition to the 20 regasification facilities already in place, boosting the continent's import capacity by 36.5 bcm, with another 19 LNG terminals planned by 2030.

- Should these plans materialize, the EU's import capacity would balloon to 350 bcm by the end of the…

