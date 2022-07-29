Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Trading An Illogical Oil Market

By Editorial Dept - Jul 29, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
Interpreting economic data, “the figures” as those of us in the interbank forex market used to call them, used to be simple. If a number relevant to the dollar beat expectations, say better than expected GDP growth, or lower than expected inflation, you bought. If it was worse than expected, you sold. Simple. Now, though, it seems that we are in a kind of post-ironic world, where everyone is so determined to prove that they are “thinking outside the box” that markets frequently move in a completely illogical way after releases.

Take this week, for example. There have been three major news and data releases this week: the FOMC interest rate decision, GDP, and Core CPE, the Fed’s favorite measure of underlying inflation. The Fed hiked rates, inverting the yield curve even further, the American economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, and inflation rose by more than expected. Put all that together, and to somebody as old as me, who remembers the boogeyman of the 1970s and 80s, it smells a lot like the dreaded stagflation.

So, how did indicators of economic well-being such as the stock market and oil prices react? Here are the 5-day charts for the S&P 500 and WTI futures (CL)…

Just to reiterate, the Fed is hiking rates into a shrinking economy, but failing so far to get inflation under control… and both stocks and oil gained on the week. If you have been paying attention, you will have heard…

