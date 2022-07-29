Exxon And Chevron Smash Profit Records

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 99.93 +3.51 +3.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 110.0 +2.90 +2.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 109.7 +4.04 +3.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.215 +0.081 +1.00%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 3.634 +0.170 +4.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 11 hours 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 96.42 -0.84 -0.86%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.634 +0.170 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 29 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 29 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 241 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 29 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 11 hours 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 73.68 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 82.32 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 98.57 -0.84 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 96.82 -0.84 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 94.72 -0.84 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 93.97 -0.84 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 97.52 -0.84 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 92.17 -0.84 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 11 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 hours 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 91.07 -0.84 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 11 hours 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Buena Vista 11 hours 110.0 +3.44 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 24 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar As Market Shrugs Off Recession Fears

The Flaw In Biden’s Electric Vehicle Charger Plan

The Flaw In Biden’s Electric Vehicle Charger Plan

The Biden’s administration’s plan to…

Iran's Oil Revenues Soar By 580% As Crude Prices Rally

Iran's Oil Revenues Soar By 580% As Crude Prices Rally

Iran's revenues from exports of…

IMF: Global Economy Heading Towards Worst Slowdown In 50 Years

IMF: Global Economy Heading Towards Worst Slowdown In 50 Years

The International Monetary Fund is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon And Chevron Smash Profit Records

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 29, 2022, 8:20 AM CDT
  • U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported their highest-ever quarterly profits on Friday.
  • Higher oil and gas prices, the highest refining margins in years, increased production, and aggressive cost control all contributed to the record-breaking profits at Exxon.
  • Chevron also reported record-breaking profits, announcing an increase in share buybacks.
Join Our Community

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported their highest-ever quarterly profits on Friday as oil and gas prices rallied and refining margins jumped to multi-year highs in the second quarter.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) beat analyst expectations and booked second-quarter earnings of $17.9 billion, or $4.21 per share assuming dilution. This is nearly quadruple the $4.69 billion earnings for the second quarter last year, and more than triple the earnings from the first quarter of this year. Exxon’s per share earnings easily beat the analyst consensus of $3.84.

Higher oil and gas prices, the highest refining margins in years, increased production, and aggressive cost control all contributed to the record-breaking profits at Exxon, which beat its previous quarterly earnings record from 2012 and the quarterly profits from 2008, when Brent prices hit a record $147 per barrel.

Second-quarter earnings were “driven by a tight supply/demand balance for oil, natural gas, and refined products, which have increased both natural gas realizations and refining margins well above the 10-year range,” Exxon said.

The U.S. other supermajor, Chevron (NYSE: CVX), also posted record earnings beating analyst forecasts, thanks to high oil and gas prices and tight fuel markets driving multi-year high refining margins.

Chevron booked adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion, or $5.82 per share, for the second quarter, up from $3.3 billion earnings, or $1.71 per share, for the same period of 2021. The analyst consensus was for $5.08 EPS for this past quarter.

Chevron increased the top end of its annual share repurchase guidance range to $15 billion, up from the $10 billion guidance from March.

Following the results release, Chevron stock was up by more than 3.5% pre-market on Friday, while Exxon was advancing by 2.5%.

The record earnings from the U.S. supermajors add to similarly strong earnings from the European majors, each of which reported much higher profits as commodity prices rallied.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The U.S. Is Desperate For A Russian Oil Price Cap

Next Post

Impressive Earnings Send Oil Stocks Higher
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West

Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West
The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com