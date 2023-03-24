Traders Cautiously Optimistic After Major Selloff In Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.56 -1.40 -2.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.49 -1.42 -1.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.46 -1.18 -1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.212 +0.058 +2.69%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.577 -0.029 -1.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.577 -0.029 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.27 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.26 +1.39 +1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.84 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.37 +0.64 +0.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.59 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.51 -0.69 -1.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 18 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

U.S. Conducts Airstrikes In Syria In Response To Deadly Drone Attack

Oil Prices Under Pressure From Oversupply And Economic Uncertainty

Oil Prices Under Pressure From Oversupply And Economic Uncertainty

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Is It Time To Short This Soaring Solar Stock?

Is It Time To Short This Soaring Solar Stock?

One of America’s most popular…

Why The Price Of Premium Gasoline Is Rising

Why The Price Of Premium Gasoline Is Rising

The spread between premium and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Traders Cautiously Optimistic After Major Selloff In Crude

By Editorial Dept - Mar 24, 2023, 8:18 AM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices fell by 1% on Thursday after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm informed lawmakers that refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) might take several years. Nonetheless, the market is still higher for the week and in a position to post a potentially bullish closing price reversal bottom.

Granholm's remarks raised concerns about a potential oversupply of oil, which was amplified by the Energy Department's plan to release an additional 26 million barrels as part of its congressional mandate.

Prior to Granholm's comments, oil prices had risen by approximately 1%, supported by higher gasoline prices and a weaker dollar.

Crude Oil Prices Strengthened by Weaker Dollar, Higher Gasoline Prices, and Surging Demand from China

Crude oil is currently being supported by several factors. Firstly, the U.S. Dollar is weaker, which is making oil priced in dollars more attractive to holders of foreign currencies. This is due to the Federal Reserve hinting at pausing interest rate hikes, causing the dollar index to trade at its lowest since February 3rd.

Secondly, RBOB gasoline futures hit a 10-day high after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said stockpiles of the product fell last week by the most since September 2021. Higher gasoline demand will encourage refiners to use more crude oil to make fuel.

Thirdly, there is surging demand for oil from China, which is the world’s biggest oil…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Why The Price Of Premium Gasoline Is Rising

Next Post

Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff
The U.S. Is Racing To Revitalize Its Nuclear Industry

The U.S. Is Racing To Revitalize Its Nuclear Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com