Why The Price Of Premium Gasoline Is Rising

- The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia this week highlighted increasing volumes of energy trade between the two countries as the latter was shunned by Europe.
- February Chinese customs data shows that China’s crude oil imports from Russia rose to an all-time high of 2.01 million b/d, equivalent to almost 20% of all incoming oil.
- Having already risen 42% year-on-year, steadily overtaking second-largest supplier Saudi Arabia, Russian exports into China are set to grow even further as state-owned refiners ramp up their buying.
- The Putin-Xi meeting was notably silent on commercial terms for Power of Siberia 2, with Gazprom saying they want to clinch the deal by year-end and start delivering gas by 2030.
2. Premium Gasoline Prices Spin Away from Regular Trends
- The spread between premium and regular keeps on widening as refiners across the Atlantic Basin are scrambling to get enough octane to produce high-quality gasoline.
- As refiners now have to produce summer-quality gasoline, meaning they need to cut down on butane content and increase the share of more expensive alkylates and reformates, the costs are ballooning.
- Apart from higher feedstock costs, US producers are also mandated to comply with Tier 3 regulations that require lower sulfur content in gasoline, meaning gas needs to be hydrotreated more severely, lowering the end product’s…
1. China-Russia Relations Continue To Improve
- The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia this week highlighted increasing volumes of energy trade between the two countries as the latter was shunned by Europe.
- February Chinese customs data shows that China’s crude oil imports from Russia rose to an all-time high of 2.01 million b/d, equivalent to almost 20% of all incoming oil.
- Having already risen 42% year-on-year, steadily overtaking second-largest supplier Saudi Arabia, Russian exports into China are set to grow even further as state-owned refiners ramp up their buying.
- The Putin-Xi meeting was notably silent on commercial terms for Power of Siberia 2, with Gazprom saying they want to clinch the deal by year-end and start delivering gas by 2030.
2. Premium Gasoline Prices Spin Away from Regular Trends
- The spread between premium and regular keeps on widening as refiners across the Atlantic Basin are scrambling to get enough octane to produce high-quality gasoline.
- As refiners now have to produce summer-quality gasoline, meaning they need to cut down on butane content and increase the share of more expensive alkylates and reformates, the costs are ballooning.
- Apart from higher feedstock costs, US producers are also mandated to comply with Tier 3 regulations that require lower sulfur content in gasoline, meaning gas needs to be hydrotreated more severely, lowering the end product’s octane levels.
- The US price gap between regular and premium gasoline has been around 75 cents a gallon, some 15-20% higher than last year, a trend aggravated by closures of refineries that produced octane upgrading feedstocks.
3. Headwinds Abound Iron Ore as Price Surge Fizzles Out
- The iron ore price surge that has lifted metal markets in Q1 2023 seems to be running out of steam as expectations of a Chinese economic rebound are fading on still meager construction data.
- With construction accounting for a third of China’s domestic steel demand, recent news of declining property investment (-5.7%) and falling new housing (-9.4%) poured cold water on growth prospects.
- Chinese iron ore prices have fallen back to $120 per metric tonne, the lowest since January, on the back of this, aggravated by rumors of mandated steel output cuts.
- With Kpler data still showing iron ore imports into China on par with January-February levels, at 102.7 million tons this month, the fear is that prices will fall further in the second half of 2023 as demand is front-loaded.
4. India’s Hunger for Power Stretches Limits of Generation
- As Indian electricity demand is reaching all-time highs, the country’s government has asked electric utility companies to guarantee full capacity generation over the key summer months.
- From March to June, power demand across India is expected to grow by 9-11% compared to last year due to robust economic growth and a triple-dip La Nina year that has already brought an unprecedentedly warm February.
- Even though India’s coal inventories remain healthy, reaching the highest level since March 2021 at more than 30 million tons, the government mandated all imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity from 16 March 2023.
- The power ministry has also demanded that all coal power plants defer their maintenance schedule beyond June 2023 and that no coal-based power plant is to be retired until 2030.
- Graphite might become one of the commodities most imperiled by a potential meltdown in relations between China and the West, being a crucial component in EV batteries.
- Even though China does not wield the largest graphite resource base (believed to be Turkey), it controls 60% of natural graphite mining and almost all of the graphite refining for EV battery anodes.
- Any supply disruption, due to geopolitical events or else, would devastate EV production as graphite constitutes the single largest component of lithium-ion batteries, up to 50% of their weight.
- China dominates the market of synthetic graphite, mostly produced from petroleum coke, so buying into graphite stocks might be a handy way of hedging against political escalation.
6. Dominating Solar, China Also Commands New Wind Power Projects
- Growth in the wind power industry declined to the lowest level in three years in 2022 as rising turbine prices and growing insecurities around electricity tariffs hinder wind’s development.
- China was by far the largest market for new capacity additions last year, with 37.6 GW of new projects being commissioned, to be followed by a further 61 GW installed in 2023.
- The expansion of wind power in the US was hamstrung by the declining value of production tax credits for wind farms, seeing a 37% year-on-year decline below the 10 GW mark.
- Starting off from a lower base, Europe’s capacity additions rose in 2022, but the 40% hike in wind turbine production costs and lack of government subsidies for future projects paint a dark picture.
7. Africa Set to Become Leader in Green Hydrogen
- As Europe is seeking to develop its own hydrogen production facilities, lower-cost and higher-efficiency projects in Africa might see substantial investment over the next years.
- According to Rystad Energy, Africa’s total announced electrolyzer pipeline capacity has reached 114 GW, although only 13 MW of the planned projects have seen an FID.
- Most African projects will be producing ammonia for export to Europe as countries like Germany intend to import 50% to 70% of their hydrogen needs by 2030.
- With 21 projects being currently appraised, Egypt tops the list of biggest hydrogen production capacities in Africa, followed by Morocco and Mauritania, all of which enjoy geographic proximity to Europe.
To access this exclusive content...
Select your membership level below
COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP
(FREE)
Full access to the largest energy community on the web