The Oil Price War Has Only Just Begun

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 34.19 -0.17 -0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 37.33 +0.11 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.937 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 32.96 +4.48 +15.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 31.40 -16.75 -34.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.937 +0.001 +0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 34.04 +1.25 +3.81%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 35.12 +0.26 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 28.99 +0.41 +1.43%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 36.50 +3.82 +11.69%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 35.89 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 36.49 -0.44 -1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 20.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 24.75 -6.75 -21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 28.31 -6.92 -19.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 7 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 9 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 12 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 40 mins MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 1 hour Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 20 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 2 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 15 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 20 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 1 day When to Add?
  • 24 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Oil Rallies Despite Large Crude Build

Alt Text

Can Saudi Arabia Survive The Oil Price War It Started?

The tremendous plunge in oil…

Alt Text

Is Artificial Photosynthesis The Holy Grail Of Renewables?

The U.S. Department for Energy…

Alt Text

Oil Crash Could Trigger A Recession In The Middle East

The oil price war that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Price War Has Only Just Begun

By Tom Kool - Mar 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Prices

Oil is climbing back up after falling over 25% on Sunday, but will the rally last? 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

-    U.S. natural gas production grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, a 10 percent increase from a year earlier. 

-    The volume of gas exported rose sharply, to an average of 12.8 Bcf/d.

-    Appalachia remains the largest source of gas production at 32.1 Bcf/d, but the Permian gas output hit 28 Bcf/d last year, closing in on Appalachia.     

Market Movers

-    Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) cut capex by 32 percent and will temporarily suspend its crude-by-rail program. It also said production would drop to 432,000-486,000 bpd, down from 472,000-496,000 bpd previously.

-    Ring Energy (NYSEMKT: REI) said it would cease drilling until oil prices stabilize.  

-    Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) cratered by more than 70 percent on Monday, but rebounded by 33 percent on Tuesday. The oil company said it would cut spending to maintain free cash flow. 

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

After a historic rout, oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, but still traded in the mid-$30s. Saudi Arabia announced a major escalation in the price war. But hopes of economic stimulus, along with immediate announcements of cuts in the shale patch, helped stop the slide in oil prices, at least temporarily. 

Saudi Arabia to increase production to 12.3 mb/d. In April, Saudi Aramco said it would increase production to 12.3 mb/d. Output will be “300,000 barrels per day over the company’s maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd,” Aramco chief Amin Nasser said in a statement received by Reuters. The move marks a major escalation in the price war.

Related: Goldman Sachs: Prepare For $20 Oil

Russia could increase production by 0.5 mb/d. Russia’s energy minister said that it could increase production by 0.5 mb/d in the near future, but also said that the “door isn’t closed” for further talks. “If needed, we have various tools, including reducing and increasing production, and new agreements can be reached,” Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia says it can weather the storm. Russia said that it can withstand oil prices at $25-$30 per barrel for 6-10 years, shrugging off the price war. Saudi Arabia also has deep pockets, but it has budgetary pressure and a fixed exchange rate that will require dipping into cash reserves. 

Saudi Arabia preparing for $12-$20 oil. Saudi Arabia is preparing budget exercises that account for the possible scenario that oil drops to between $12 and $20 per barrel. The government is even looking at the extreme scenario that oil drops below $10 per barrel.

Initial shale cutbacks announced. Spending cuts from a few shale companies came out immediately. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) said that it would reduce the number of rigs, reduce its spending and cut its active completion crews. Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) made a similar announcement. “You’re going to see activity grind to a stop. At this level, this is survival: for some companies, they’ll be gasping for oxygen,” said Dan Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit.

Shale could decline by 1-2 mb/d. “A decline in US shale oil production of 1-2m bl/day from current total US oil production of 13.1m bl/day is natural to expect,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said in a statement. “We now think that a last-minute deal between Russia and OPEC before the expiry of the current cuts at the end of March 2020 is very unlikely. Russia has probably firmly decided that now is the time to pull away the rug from under the feet of the shale oil producers, so now is the time for the second shale oil reset.”

Most shale wells unprofitable. At prevailing prices, nearly all new shale wells won’t make money. Only five companies have breakeven prices lower than the current oil price, according to Rystad Energy.

IEA: Oil demand to contract. The IEA said that oil demand will contract for the first time since 2009. The agency forecasted a demand loss of 90,000 bpd this year. 

Chevron may cut spending. Less than a week after it gave its annual investor presentation, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) said that it may consider spending cuts. It is the first oil major to announce a rethink following the latest price collapse. 

Investor exodus leave energy stocks in disarray. The 25 percent plunge in oil prices on Monday led to even steeper losses for energy stocks. Moody’s warned about a rise of defaults.

Leveraged loans come under stress. The sharp drop in both oil prices and broader equities put the spotlight on leveraged loans. Corporate debt has skyrocketed over the past decade, helped along by low interest rates. Much of the borrowing has occurred with riskier companies. Risky energy companies make up a significant slice of the $1.3 trillion in high-yield bonds. Barclays estimates that buyers of leveraged loans may only be able to recover 55 to 60 cents on the dollar, down from 67 cents historically.

E&Ps could cut capex by $100 billion. If oil prices stay at around $30 per barrel, total capex could plummet by $100 billion this year, and by another $150 billion in 2021, according to Rystad Energy. Related: Can’t Afford An EV? You’re Paying For It Anyway

LNG prices fall to record low. Spot LNG prices in Japan fell to $3.40/MMBtu, a record low since Japan started tracking data in 2014. JKM prices in Asia fell to $2.70/MMBtu last month.

China to ease restrictions in Hubei province. In a sign that the campaign to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, authorities in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, are moving to ease restrictions after a significant drop in new infections. 

Tellurian slashes head count. LNG exporter Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) cut 40 percent of its workforce in a major restructuring. 

ExxonMobil to cut Permian activity slightly. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) said last week that it would slightly reduce the pace of drilling in the Permian, although it still aims to produce 1 mb/d in the basin by 2024. However, those plans were unveiled before the latest meltdown in the market.

Middle East recession possible. The collapse of oil prices could trigger an economic recession in the Middle East. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Saudi Arabia To Flood Oil Markets With An Extra 2.6 Million Bpd

Next Post

Junk Status? Oil Nations Face Serious Credit Downgrades
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

 OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com