Junk Status? Oil Nations Face Serious Credit Downgrades

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 33.93 +2.80 +8.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 mins 37.51 +3.15 +9.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 1.901 +0.123 +6.92%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 4 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.901 +0.123 +6.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 36.93 -9.14 -19.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.43 +2.56 +14.33%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 7 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 9 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 12 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 2 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 13 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 18 hours When to Add?
  • 25 mins Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 12 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 12 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 7 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 16 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 18 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 17 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 22 hours What's the end affect of virus on China. Banking crisis ?

Breaking News:

Oil Rallies Despite Large Crude Build

Alt Text

Is Artificial Photosynthesis The Holy Grail Of Renewables?

The U.S. Department for Energy…

Alt Text

Offshore Wind To See $200+ Billion Expansion By 2025

Globally, offshore wind power is…

Alt Text

The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices

In the wake of one…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Junk Status? Oil Nations Face Serious Credit Downgrades

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 10, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Dollar

Ratings Agency Fitch warned on Tuesday that a new wave of sovereign rating downgrades could be in the works if the oil slump continues, according to Reuters.

In additional, multi-notch rating cuts may be expected for junk-rated oil and gas firms.

The ratings of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Nigeria, and Angola, which rely heavily on the price of crude oil and have a fixed exchange rate “are of course particularly vulnerable,” Jan Friederich, Fitch’s top Middle East and Africa sovereign analyst told Reuters.

Even Saudi Arabia, with its sizable sovereign wealth fund, does not offer infinite immunity to the shock of low oil prices.

Oman, too, struggling under a mountain of debt—and a $6.5 billion fiscal deficit—is already holding its hand out for more debt to the tune of $2 billion. Moody’s already cut Oman’s rating a notch last week to Ba2, prior to the oil price war madness. Near the end of February, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said that the government would try to reduce public debt. But days later, Oman was looking to add to it instead.

Nigeria, another oil-dependent economy, could find itself the subject of downgrade.

According to Fitch, Angola, Iraq, Suriname, and Gabon are most heavily dependent on commodities.  

The oil price war have sent oil prices falling 25% on Monday, and while prices have rebounded somewhat, Russia and Saudi Arabia have both said they will boost crude oil production, and Saudi Arabia has lowered its official selling price for crude by between $6 and $8 per barrel.

Russian oil companies are meeting with the Russian Energy Ministry on Wednesday, however, to discuss the possibility of returning to the OPEC fold.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Oil Price War Has Only Just Begun

Next Post

U.S. Sanctions Have Crippled Iranian Oil Production
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

 OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com