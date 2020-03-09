Oil Crash Could Trigger A Recession In The Middle East

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.32 +2.19 +7.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.96 +2.60 +7.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.804 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 48.33 -3.41 -6.59%
Graph down Urals 4 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.75 -4.57 -11.33%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.804 +0.026 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 36.93 -9.14 -19.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 48.33 -3.41 -6.59%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 17.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 25.88 -4.62 -15.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 42.13 -4.62 -9.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.68 -4.62 -9.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 37.03 -4.62 -11.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 31.28 -4.62 -12.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 35.53 -4.62 -11.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 40.28 -4.62 -10.29%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 31.78 -4.62 -12.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.89 -5.06 -10.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.01 -4.62 -8.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 7 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 10 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 12 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 1 hour Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 1 hour Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 3 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 32 mins Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 5 hours When to Add?
  • 9 hours What's the end affect of virus on China. Banking crisis ?
  • 5 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 12 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 1 hour Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 4 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 10 hours Willing to Bet Several Large Funds Being Liquidated Right Now
  • 13 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy

Breaking News:

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

Alt Text

Saudis Start All-Out Oil War With Dramatic Price Cut

Saudi Arabia has announced it…

Alt Text

Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders

The Democratic candidate have been…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For $20 Oil

Goldman Sachs now believes that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Crash Could Trigger A Recession In The Middle East

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Middle East

The oil price war that Saudi Arabia and Russia started will hurt the fiscal revenues of the oil producers in the Persian Gulf, including the Saudis, OPEC’s top producer and the world’s top oil exporter, according to credit rating agency Fitch.

“The collapse in oil prices will clearly be seen in fiscal numbers for the Gulf,” Jan Friedrich, the senior sovereign analyst for the Middle East and Africa, said on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the economies of the Middle Eastern oil producers had already been hit by depressed oil demand in their key market, China. The Gulf countries were feeling the double sting of a sizeable loss of oil demand in Asia and a plunge in oil prices as the markets fear a significant slowdown in global economic growth. Because of the outbreak, the non-oil sectors of the Middle Eastern economies are also suffering.

Now the oil price war adds further pressure on the Gulf countries after oil prices collapsed on Monday following the OPEC+ break-up, with Saudi Arabia cutting ­­­­prices significantly, and both Saudi Arabia and Russia boosting oil production starting next month.

At 9:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, the front-month Brent Crude futures were trading at $35 a barrel, down 22.7 percent on the day, way below any fiscal breakeven price for any country in the Middle East. Related: The Great Saudi Shale Swindle

Oil prices have now plunged by nearly $20 a barrel since the beginning of last week after the OPEC+ coalition disintegrated and it’s now kind of ‘every producer for himself’ on the market.

An oil price decline of $10 a barrel cuts the fiscal revenues of the oil producers in the Middle East by between 2 percent and 4 percent of GDP, according to Fitch’s Friedrich.  

For Saudi Arabia, there will be pain in fiscal revenues because the Kingdom’s budget breakeven oil price is above $80 a barrel.

Non-OPEC producers Bahrain and Oman will also suffer, while Kuwait, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could cushion part of the blow thanks to their huge sovereign wealth fund reserves, Friedrich said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The First Casualty Of Tanking Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

 OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

 OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

 Shale In Crisis As Oil Prices Collapse

Shale In Crisis As Oil Prices Collapse



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com