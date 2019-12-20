OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.39 -0.79 -1.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.12 -0.47 -0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.310 +0.045 +1.99%
Mars US 19 hours 61.43 +0.68 +1.12%
Urals 2 days 59.15 +1.15 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.82 +0.45 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.24 +0.20 +0.36%
Marine 2 days 66.88 +0.32 +0.48%
Murban 2 days 68.52 +0.35 +0.51%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.47 +0.23 +0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 71.95 +0.65 +0.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.30 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 2 days 68.69 +0.60 +0.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.93 -0.58 -1.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.93 +0.33 +0.93%
Canadian Condensate 122 days 55.18 +0.33 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 112 days 61.58 +0.33 +0.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.58 +0.33 +0.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.68 +0.33 +0.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.18 +0.33 +0.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 99 days 67.73 +0.20 +0.30%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.17 +0.29 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.12 +0.29 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Canadian Refiner Abandons Climate Goals To Stay Competitive

Alt Text

Saudis Look At Bond Market To Fund Move Away From Oil

Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 will…

Alt Text

The Worst Performing Oil Stocks Of 2019

As the smart money continues…

Alt Text

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

The boom towns of yesteryear…

Editorial Dept

The Most Power OPEC+ Member

By Editorial Dept - Dec 20, 2019, 1:00 PM CST
OPEC

- The new deeper oil production cuts for OPEC have been agreed upon and will soon be underway, thanks apparently to UAE-hosted talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia prior to the Dec 5 meeting. This time around, Saudi Arabia was unable to handle Russia on its own. OPEC needs Russia to sign onto the deal and to comply, and Saudi Arabia will bring in as many people to convince Russia as needed. OPEC once stood on its own, but those heavy-handed cartel days are squarely in the rearview. Russia now wields just as much - if not more - clout.

- Nigerian employees of Chevron launched a strike this week to protest against job cuts and non-payment of allowances, with the potential to disrupt 350,000 bpd in oil production. Chevron is desperate to offload some of its Nigerian assets (OML 86 and OML 88), and has tried to dump them more than once without success, to focus more acutely on fields back home - fields in the US that aren't subject to pipeline vandalism, worker strikes, and other disruptive actions.

- Iran’s First Vice President has admitted that Iran’s oil exports have fallen thanks to the US sanctions, though he did not reveal the extent. The strategy is to keep accurate export data out of play to avoid any determination of exports slipping out through secret methods, including bypassing shipping transponders. Regardless, there is little doubt that sanctions are cutting deep into revenue. Iran has agreed to take out a $6 billion loan from Russia; asked…

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

US Sees First Double-Digit Oil Rig Count Increase In 8 Months

Oil Markets Unmoved By Impeachment
