WTI Crude 10 mins 60.39 -0.79 -1.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.12 -0.47 -0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.310 +0.045 +1.99%
Mars US 19 hours 61.43 +0.68 +1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 2 days 59.15 +1.15 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.82 +0.45 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.24 +0.20 +0.36%
Marine 2 days 66.88 +0.32 +0.48%
Murban 2 days 68.52 +0.35 +0.51%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.47 +0.23 +0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 71.95 +0.65 +0.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.30 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 2 days 68.69 +0.60 +0.88%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.93 -0.58 -1.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.93 +0.33 +0.93%
Canadian Condensate 122 days 55.18 +0.33 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 112 days 61.58 +0.33 +0.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.58 +0.33 +0.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.68 +0.33 +0.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.18 +0.33 +0.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 99 days 67.73 +0.20 +0.30%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.17 +0.29 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.12 +0.29 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Oil Markets Unmoved By Impeachment

By Editorial Dept - Dec 20, 2019, 1:00 PM CST
Trump

The House’s impeachment of Trump has been the center of attention in the news this week. So far, Wall Street couldn’t care less, largely banking on a Senate acquittal. Oil prices have trended higher over the week on their two favorite indicators: the economy via the trade war, and lower US crude inventory data just in time for Christmas. But impeachment isn’t on anyone’s agenda when it comes to oil. The sentiment seems to be that nothing big is going to happen and they’re not even pricing anything in.  

Aramco: The ‘Inclusion’ Euphoria Is Already Over

By Thursday, Saudi Aramco had already seen its newly listed stock decline for three straight days, now trading down 6% from its high on Monday. At 3.3%, it’s now officially underperforming the Tadawul index. That’s because investors are already taking profits from it. So much for the euphoria surrounding the world’s biggest IPO ever. But if you’ve been tracking this newsletter, we have warned of such plenty of times. 

Foreign investors have largely been clued in. They still think the valuation is too expensive, and they still shy away from government control and geopolitical vulnerabilities. For domestic investors, there have been a fair number of sticks and carrots. 

The ‘sticks’ have been indirect (everyone remembers MBS’ purge of Saudi business elite, which in part was about securing future investments…

