The Hunt for White Hydrogen Has Begun

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.39 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.50 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.695 -0.046 -2.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 133 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.709 +0.006 +0.21%

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.62 +2.06 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.98 +2.06 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.11 +1.51 +1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 836 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 +1.60 +1.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.05 +1.54 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 65.44 +0.97 +1.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.89 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 76.04 +1.32 +1.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.99 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.79 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.39 +0.42 +0.58%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 49 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Ukrainian Drones Attack Another Russian Refinery

The Battle Over Energy-Efficient Housing is Heating Up Across the U.S.

The Battle Over Energy-Efficient Housing is Heating Up Across the U.S.

Energy efficiency in housing, critical…

Norway’s Ambitious Plan to Store Carbon Dioxide in the North Sea

Norway’s Ambitious Plan to Store Carbon Dioxide in the North Sea

Norway aims to capture and…

Shell Focuses on Investor Returns as Climate Goals Take a Backseat

Shell Focuses on Investor Returns as Climate Goals Take a Backseat

Shell CEO received a large…

The Hunt for White Hydrogen Has Begun

By Editorial Dept - Mar 15, 2024, 8:05 AM CDT
Hydrogen

1. US Natural Gas Production Is Suffering but Hopes for a Swift Rebound in 2025

- Cash prices of Henry Hub plunged to their lowest since the early 1990s as mild weather and high gas inventory levels sent the US benchmark spiraling down, with next-day prices moving around $1.24-1.25 per mmBtu this week.

- With the prompt physical market also seeing deviations such as Waha spot prices trading negative again, futures prices saw only a minor downside and rebounded later in the week to $1.75 per mmBtu.

- A number of gas producers is increasing their stock of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) gas wells, with CNX announcing the deferral of 11 wells this year within the Marcellus Shale, following the lead of Chesapeake which expects deferred turn-in-lines to come in at around 30-40.

- Gas producers are pinning their hopes on a marked improvement in demand come 2025, buoyed by new LNG liquefaction capacity launching, with the December 2025 futures contract trading around $4.2 per mmBtu.

2. Teapots Are Struggling to Survive as Taxes and Demand Woes Hit

- Operating rates across private refineries in Shandong province – the so-called teapots – have fallen to the lowest since the COVID-19 lockdown period of early 2022, below 55%.

- China’s teapots have been geared to maximize diesel production, but Chinese manufacturing has been in contraction since September and weak housing activity has capped margins.

-…

