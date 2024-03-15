Bullish Sentiment Builds After the IEA Boosts Demand Outlook

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.15 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.36 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 -0.048 -2.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.705 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%
Chart Mars US 133 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.705 +0.002 +0.07%

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.62 +2.06 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.98 +2.06 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.11 +1.51 +1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 836 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.24 +1.60 +1.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.81 +1.57 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.05 +1.54 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.27 +1.60 +1.94%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 289 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.44 +0.97 +1.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.89 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.04 +1.32 +1.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.49 +1.27 +1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.99 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 81.79 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.39 +0.42 +0.58%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.49 +1.54 +2.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.42 +1.69 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.59 +1.54 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.74 +1.54 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Court Halts New Mining Permits in Argentina’s Key Lithium Region

China Buys Up Russian Crude Shunned by India

China Buys Up Russian Crude Shunned by India

China is buying up the…

Can Tech Keep Up With AI's Appetite for Energy?

Can Tech Keep Up With AI's Appetite for Energy?

The tech industry faces a…

Bullish Sentiment Finally Breaks Out in Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Finally Breaks Out in Oil Markets

Bullish sentiment is finally seeping…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Bullish Sentiment Builds After the IEA Boosts Demand Outlook

By Editorial Dept - Mar 15, 2024, 8:00 AM CDT
Bullish

IEA’s Influence on Oil Demand and Price Trends

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is playing a pivotal role in shaping the bullish sentiment in the May West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil market. Thursday’s upward revision for 2024 oil demand growth, marking the fourth adjustment since November, forecasts a tighter market with a demand rise of 1.3 million barrels per day. This revised outlook, coupled with the impact of Houthi attacks disrupting Red Sea shipping, underscores the IEA's significant sway on market trends.

U.S. Demand Resilience Amid Economic Shifts

The U.S. market is showing strong demand for oil, as evidenced by the significant decrease in gasoline stocks reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. With gasoline inventories hitting a three-month low and an unexpected fall in crude stockpiles, the market demonstrates a robust demand trend. This situation is further bolstered by the U.S. government's purchase of approximately 3.25 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), highlighting the proactive approach to domestic energy requirements.

Geopolitical Tensions Escalating Supply Concerns

Geopolitical events, especially the Ukraine-Russia conflict, are intensifying concerns about oil supply. Recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, notably on Rosneft PJSC’s Ryazan plant, have raised supply risks. These events, alongside OPEC+ supply cuts and…

