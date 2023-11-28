The Future of Fossil Fuels in the Spotlight at COP28 Climate Summit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 76.41 +1.55 +2.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 81.66 +1.68 +2.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.92 +1.55 +1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 2.706 -0.088 -3.15%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.230 +0.050 +2.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 25 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.230 +0.050 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 81.51 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 82.17 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 82.05 +1.41 +1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 729 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 82.47 +1.63 +2.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 82.43 +1.64 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 182 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.86 -0.68 -1.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.01 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.26 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 65.76 -0.68 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 62.46 -0.68 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 67.06 -0.68 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 60.61 -0.68 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.34 -0.68 -0.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.09 -0.68 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.39 -0.68 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 2 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 7 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline, Cushing See Inventory Dips

Oil’s Wide Price Swings Have Ignored True Fundamentals

Oil’s Wide Price Swings Have Ignored True Fundamentals

The oil markets have been…

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil prices remained depressed early…

The World's Top 50 Importing Nations

The World's Top 50 Importing Nations

In 2022, global imports climbed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Future of Fossil Fuels in the Spotlight at COP28 Climate Summit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 28, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • The world continues to be divided over the role of fossil fuels and how fast they should be phased down or phased out.
  • Environmentalists call for urgent action and adoption of texts for a complete phase-out of fossil fuels.
  • COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber calls on the world to unite on climate action and on the oil and gas industry to show that it could be part of the solution.
Join Our Community
Dubai oil

The debate about the future of fossil fuels is expected to take center stage at the COP28 climate summit starting in Dubai on Thursday.

While the UN and environmental organizations are pushing for language in the final statement to include a timeline on the phase-out of fossil fuels, some of the biggest carbon emitters, including China and India, which continue to rely on coal and boost its production and use, are unlikely to endorse a phase-out of fossil fuels.  

World Divided

The world continues to be divided over the role of fossil fuels and how fast they should be phased down or phased out.

Several developed countries and small developing island nations that have felt the worst impacts of climate change are calling for accelerating "the transition away from fossil fuels," which, they say, "are at the root of this crisis." Those countries include France, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Environmentalists call for urgent action and adoption of texts for a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, while the COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber – group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) – calls on the world to unite on climate action and on the oil and gas industry to show that it could be part of the solution, not the problem, in the energy transition. 

"This industry can and must help drive the solutions. For too long, this industry has been viewed as part of the problem, that it's not doing enough and in some cases even blocking progress," Al Jaber said at the ADIPEC energy conference last month. 

Al Jaber's presidency of COP28 has stirred controversy, too. He is the first CEO designated to be president of any climate summit so far. But he is chief executive of the national oil company of OPEC's third-largest producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Related: Rolls-Royce Skeptical on the Future of Hydrogen Planes

Meanwhile, as many as 131 companies representing nearly $1 trillion in global annual revenue are urging governments to set targets and timelines for the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels.

Ahead of COP28, companies representing $987 billion in global annual revenue, including AstraZeneca, Ikea, Bayer, Iberdrola, Heineken, Danone, Ørsted, Volvo Cars, SAP, and Unilever, wrote a letter to the Heads of State, calling on "all Parties attending COP28 in Dubai to seek outcomes that will lay the groundwork to transform the global energy system towards a full phase-out of unabated fossil fuels and halve emissions this decade."

Environmental and human rights campaigners are even more vocal.

"Leaders at COP28 must defy the fossil fuel lobbyists and steer us away from a deepening climate and human rights catastrophe," Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard said ahead of the participation at the conference."The only sure way to avert this calamity is for states at COP28 to agree on rapidly ending the production and use of fossil fuels, helping those worst affected by climate change to recover from loss and damage, and accelerating a just transition to renewable energy."

Greenpeace said on the eve of the summit, "The question is no longer how but when. Those serious about a livable planet have the tools needed to deliver the climate action needed: COP28 must agree to end the fossil fuel era."

According to Greenpeace, "Solutions are now here, bigger and cheaper than ever before, ready to replace fossil fuels and bring us greater security." 

"But it won't happen fast enough unless governments regulate oil, coal and gas out of the way."

Many governments and the fossil fuel industry beg to differ.

IEA vs OPEC

Days after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the oil and gas industry faces "a moment of truth" in choosing between fueling climate change and becoming a part of the solution, OPEC criticized the agency for vilifying the industry and for playing down energy security and affordability.

Last week, the IEA published a report saying that a "moment of truth" is coming for the oil and gas industry as most companies are watching the energy transition from the sidelines, with oil and gas producers accounting for only 1% of total clean energy investment globally.  

"The manner in which the IEA has unfortunately used its social media platforms in recent days to criticize and instruct the oil and gas industry is undiplomatic to say the least," OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said.

"The truth that needs to be spoken is simple and clear to those who wish to see it. It is that the energy challenges before us are enormous and complex and cannot be limited to one binary question," Al Ghais added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate between the "leave it in the ground" camp vs the energy security and affordability camp will continue on various fronts with various participants at COP28.  

"On the fossil fuel front, we expect more guidance on the topic of unabated versus abated fossil fuels. This could have important consequences for the design of transition pathways for sectors and individual companies," ING economists and researchers wrote in a note on Monday.

James Henderson, a Distinguished Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, wrote in Energy Intelligence on the expectations about the climate summit,

"This debate is likely to rage throughout the COP negotiations, but the overall sense is that the final statement from the conference will include a commitment to the phase-out of all unabated fuels."

However, "achievement of the four main goals set out by COP President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber; to fast track the transition away from fossil fuels; to transform climate finance; to focus on the role of people and nature in the transition; and to ensure inclusivity for all participants, may be a struggle," Henderson wrote in an OIES energy comment this month.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will the Green Energy Stock Crash Continue Next Year?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels
China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane
Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com