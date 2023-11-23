IEA: Big Oil Faces ‘Moment of Truth’ Over Renewables Investment

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.31 -0.79 -1.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.17 -0.79 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.19 -1.15 -1.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.906 +0.009 +0.31%
Graph down Gasoline 41 mins 2.213 -0.019 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.75 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 20 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 2.213 -0.019 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.80 +1.02 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.33 +0.81 +0.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.75 -2.30 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 723 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.49 -2.90 -3.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.01 -2.57 -3.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.95 -2.44 -2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.75 +0.31 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 176 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 52.77 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 79.92 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 78.17 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 68.67 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 65.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.97 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 63.52 -0.06 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 84.93 +1.79 +2.15%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.30 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.25 +0.17 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.25 +0.17 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.61 +1.96 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wasting money down under
  • 1 day Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Japan Asks LNG Importers to Seek Long-Term Deals in Energy Security Push

Will Battery Storage Make Gas Power Generation Redundant?

Will Battery Storage Make Gas Power Generation Redundant?

Despite advancements in battery storage…

Has the Energy Transition Hit a Wall?

Has the Energy Transition Hit a Wall?

There are increasing challenges in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Big Oil Faces ‘Moment of Truth’ Over Renewables Investment

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 23, 2023, 4:36 AM CST

The oil and gas industry faces a moment of truth in its choice to either support decarbonization or continue to contribute to climate change, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report on Wednesday.

As energy industry professionals and policymakers are preparing for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai later this month, the IEA says that oil and gas producers looking to align with the Paris Agreement goals need to invest 50% of their capital expenditures in clean energy projects by 2030, on top of the investment needed to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

To compare, the oil and gas industry invested around $20 billion in clean energy in 2022. That’s just 2.5% of its total capital spending, the IEA says.

So far, oil and gas companies that have announced a target to diversify their activities into clean energy account for just under one-fifth of current global oil and gas production, according to the agency.

A moment of truth is coming for the oil and gas industry as most companies are watching the energy transition from the sidelines, with oil and gas producers accounting for only 1% of total clean energy investment globally, the IEA said. 

The agency also reiterated its forecast that its demand trajectory for fossil fuels in a 1.5 °C scenario “leaves no room for new fields.”

“Many producers say they will be the ones to keep producing throughout transitions and beyond. They cannot all be right,” the agency said in its report.

“The oil and gas industry is facing a moment of truth at COP28 in Dubai,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

“With the world suffering the impacts of a worsening climate crisis, continuing with business as usual is neither socially nor environmentally responsible.”

The world’s largest international oil and gas majors have changed their tune on medium to long-term strategies since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis last year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

All European majors continue to target net-zero emissions by 2050, but some of the biggest, including BP and Shell, have scaled back promises to cut back oil and gas production and have signaled they would be there to provide the world with fossil fuel energy as long as it needs it.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Court Rules Against the Removal of Refinery Blending Waivers

Next Post

Japan Asks LNG Importers to Seek Long-Term Deals in Energy Security Push

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com