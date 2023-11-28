EV's Become Cash Cow For Swing States

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.85 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.65 +1.28 +1.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 7 hours 2.706 -0.088 -3.15%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.247 +0.017 +0.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 25 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.247 +0.017 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 81.51 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 82.17 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 82.05 +1.41 +1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 729 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 82.47 +1.63 +2.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.66 +1.55 +1.93%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 82.43 +1.64 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.75 -1.41 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 182 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 49.86 -0.68 -1.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 77.01 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 75.26 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 65.76 -0.68 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 62.46 -0.68 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 67.06 -0.68 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 60.61 -0.68 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.96 -4.14 -5.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.34 -0.68 -0.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.09 -0.68 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.39 -0.68 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 37 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 2 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 7 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline, Cushing See Inventory Dips

The Future of Fossil Fuels in the Spotlight at COP28 Climate Summit

The Future of Fossil Fuels in the Spotlight at COP28 Climate Summit

The debate about the future…

Europe Looks To Reduce Risks from Chinese Dependence in Offshore Wind

Europe Looks To Reduce Risks from Chinese Dependence in Offshore Wind

Europe has intensified efforts this…

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

Oil and gas appear to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EV's Become Cash Cow For Swing States

By Alex Kimani - Nov 28, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • EVs have drawn the ire of virtually all leading GOP presidential candidates.
  • Of the $128 billion that has flowed into the domestic EV and battery manufacturing sector since the passing of the historic Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, $48 billion, or more than a third, has gone to Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.
  • An RMI analysis has found that Texas could receive $131 billion in IRA-linked investments in the current decade.
Join Our Community
GOP Dems

What do marijuana and electric vehicles have in common? They are two consumer products that Americans tend to strongly favor or disapprove of depending on their party affiliation. In other words, they are two of the most polarizing consumer products on the market. 

Back in 2019, Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) revealed that the state had hit $1 billion in cumulative cannabis tax revenue seven years after Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize  recreational use of cannabis. Last year, Colorado collected $305 million in marijuana tax revenue, with California leading in this metric after raking in over a billion dollars. 

If you thought that becoming an important source of revenue would persuade more states to embrace weed, you are wrong: only 15 states have legalized marijuana since 2019, including voters in two deep-red states, Missouri and Montana.

But the current state of affairs might not last very long. Earlier this month, voters in red-leaning Colorado approved by a wide 14-point margin to legalize recreational use of the Schedule I drug, following reliably Republican Missouri last year and Montana in 2020. With a 2022 Gallup Poll revealing that the majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (83 percent), as well as Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (55 percent), back ending cannabis prohibition, the Ohio vote will ramp up pressure and tensions between Republican elected officials and their constituents in the mostly GOP-run holdout states. Related: Sanctioned Tankers Could Undermine India’s Push to Buy Cheap Russian Oil

Whereas electric vehicles might not seem as controversial as marijuana, their approval rate follows even deeper partisan lines than marijuana’s, with many more Democrats (22%) saying  they are seriously considering purchasing an EV compared to just 1% of Republicans and 12% of independents, as per a recent Gallup survey. Currently, 6% of Democrats own an EV compared to just 1% of Republicans and 4% of independents. 

But here’s the kicker: although EVs have drawn the ire of virtually all leading GOP presidential candidates, they have emerged as an even more important source of tax revenue and employment than marijuana in key swing states. 

Of the $128 billion that has flowed into the domestic EV and battery manufacturing sector since the passing of the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August 2022, $48 billion, or more than a third, has gone to Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan. Those four, alongside Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, are the most important swing states where Trump holds a narrow 41% combined lead over Biden’s 35%. 

Some surveys have come up with a dead heat in some of those states, meaning those huge EV investments could soon become an important talking point in the current election cycle.

Republicans Benefit More From IRA Than Democrats

Last year, not a single Republican voted in favor of the IRA, with Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst lambasting "the Democrats' push towards renewables," and claiming that "'Biden blackouts' will make it impossible to run even fans and air conditioners on the hottest days of the summer”. It’s, therefore, quite ironic that it’s red states that are actually reaping the benefits of the IRA more than blue states, with red states claiming more IRA funds. 

A report by Climate Central reveals that U.S. wind and solar capacity grew 16% Y/Y in 2022, with Iowa and Oklahoma, some of the ‘reddest’ states with Republican governors and majority Republican state legislatures, leading the nation in wind power production while Texas has retained its national leadership in both solar and wind power. The report says that state and federal incentives played a big part in growth being witnessed in renewable energy generation. 

Back in 2005, Iowa enacted the country’s highest state tax credit rate for wind energy at $0.015 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Iowa is the only state where clean energy credits are transferable, with recipients able to sell the credits to third parties who can, in turn, use them to offset their taxes owed to the state.

An RMI analysis has found that Texas could receive $131 billion in IRA-linked investments in the current decade; Florida may see $62 billion while $16 billion could flow to Georgia. Further, the report has revealed that Republican-leaning states are receiving larger climate investments per capita than Democrat-led states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, billions of dollars of new clean energy investments have been announced for EV and battery manufacturing in several southern states including Georgia since the passage of the IRA, giving rise to the famous “battery belt.” And, it’s these Republican-led states that have been claiming the lion’s share of IRA dollars: Republican-held congressional districts are home to more than 80% of all utility-scale solar and wind farms as well as battery manufacturing projects currently under development.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Future of Fossil Fuels in the Spotlight at COP28 Climate Summit
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels
China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane
Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

Oil Prices Plunge by 4% as OPEC+ Postpones Meeting

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com