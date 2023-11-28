Connecticut Plan to Ban Gasoline Cars Faces Resistance

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.79 +0.93 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.92 +0.94 +1.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.77 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 2.794 -0.152 -5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.213 +0.033 +1.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 25 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.213 +0.033 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.96 -1.71 -2.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.55 -1.64 -1.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.64 -1.56 -1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 728 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.84 -0.62 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.79 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 181 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.86 -0.68 -1.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 77.01 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 75.26 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 65.76 -0.68 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 62.46 -0.68 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 67.06 -0.68 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 60.61 -0.68 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 65.77 -1.56 -2.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.07 -1.56 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -1.50 -2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 14 hours Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 23 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Connecticut Plan to Ban Gasoline Cars Faces Resistance

Iran's Middle East Strategy: Arming Allies for Long-Term Conflict

Iran's Middle East Strategy: Arming Allies for Long-Term Conflict

Iran is significantly enhancing its…

European Natural Gas Demand Rises as Winter Arrives

European Natural Gas Demand Rises as Winter Arrives

European natural gas demand is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Connecticut Plan to Ban Gasoline Cars Faces Resistance

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 28, 2023, 3:00 AM CST

A plan by the Connecticut government to institute a ban on internal combustion engines modeled on California’s legislation appears to be dead on arrival, with a vote that was scheduled for today getting canceled.

The reason for the cancelation, according to media reports, was the significant chance of the ICE car ban bill being voted down by the majority of Connecticut legislators from the Regulation Review Committee.

By withdrawing the bill, Governor Ned Lamont preserved the possibility for a second chance, to be proposed to the state’s full General Assembly in 2024, local CT Mirror reported, explaining that had the bill been voted by the Regulation Committee now, it would have been killed without a chance for revival.

“I think that it's a wise move on the governor's part in response to the public outrage about the potential that this policy would have on consumer cost across the board; whether it's being required to buy electric vehicles that are more expensive, the grid's inability to supply enough power and the risk of blackouts, the cost of having to install charging infrastructure throughout the state, which would increase electric rates,” said the president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, the trade body for fuel wholesalers and retailers.

California, the state perhaps most active in its low-carbon efforts, earlier this year asked the Environmental Protection Agency to greenlight its plan to ban the sales of internal combustion engine cars from 2035. There has been opposition to this move in Congress but this has not prevented other states from drafting their own ICE car ban bills.

As well as Connecticut, these states include Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington. New Jersey was the latest addition to the list. The state’s legislators are scheduled to vote on the ban in mid-December.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alberta Strikes Back at the Federal Government’s Energy Transition Plan

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall
Russia to Slash Crude Export Duties as Oil Prices Fall

Russia to Slash Crude Export Duties as Oil Prices Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com