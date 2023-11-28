Get Exclusive Intel
Will the Green Energy Stock Crash Continue Next Year?

By ZeroHedge - Nov 28, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • In a recent Bloomberg survey, 57% of respondents expected a continued downturn in green energy stocks next year.
  • The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has experienced a significant decline of over 30% this year, with investors split on whether it has hit rock bottom or not.
  • The fate of the green energy bubble may hinge on whether or not the Federal Reserve reverses its interest rate hikes or not.
clean energy

The latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey of over 600 professional and retail investors revealed more than half of them anticipate that the downturn in 'green' energy stocks will persist into next year, posing challenges for some investors who have been trying to catch the 'falling knife.'  

The survey, conducted Nov. 13-24 globally among Bloomberg News users on the Terminal, asked a series of questions about the green energy industry. 

One of those questions asked Terminal users: With the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF down more than 30% this year and on track for its worst year since 2011. What do you think happens next?

Most respondents, 57% (or 353), expect the selloff to continue next year. And 43% (or 267) expect green stocks will find a near-term bottom, and now is the time to buy. 

The ownership portfolio of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF reveals that the fund is heavily invested in solar, wind, and hydrogen stocks, including SolarEdge, First Solar, Sunrun, Orsted, and Plug Power, which have been clubbed like a baby seal this year. 

Portfol

Waning demand and higher interest rates have been reasons for the green bubble's epic bursting.

Take a look at iShares Global Clean Energy ETF versus the Nasdaq... Whoops! 

ETF

One of the ways the green bubble can avoid total extinction is for the Federal Reserve to reverse course on the interest rate hiking cycle. Swap traders believe this could occur as early as next summer. 

rates

This is one bubble the Biden administration might want to save. Otherwise, the implosion of these companies could derail it from hitting carbon-free targets in the years ahead.

By Zerohedge

