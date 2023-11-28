Traders Cut Bullish Bets on Oil Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.89 +1.03 +1.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.99 +1.01 +1.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.77 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 21 mins 2.802 +0.008 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.210 +0.031 +1.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 25 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.210 +0.031 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.96 -1.71 -2.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.55 -1.64 -1.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.64 -1.56 -1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 728 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.84 -0.62 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.11 -1.52 -1.86%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.79 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 181 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.86 -0.68 -1.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 77.01 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 75.26 -0.68 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 65.76 -0.68 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 58.61 -0.68 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 62.46 -0.68 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 67.06 -0.68 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 60.61 -0.68 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 65.77 -1.56 -2.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.07 -1.56 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -1.50 -2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 14 hours Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 24 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Traders Cut Bullish Bets on Oil Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

Europe Has To Live With Unpredictable Natural Gas Prices

Europe Has To Live With Unpredictable Natural Gas Prices

Governments and markets should be…

Manufacturing in Major Economies Continues Downward Trend

Manufacturing in Major Economies Continues Downward Trend

The UK's manufacturing sector is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Traders Cut Bullish Bets on Oil Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 28, 2023, 4:30 AM CST

Hedge funds and other institutional traders have reduced their bullish position on oil substantially ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday.

In the week to November 21, bullish bets were slashed - with net-long positions being cut by over 19,000 positions to the lowest since June, Bloomberg reported, citing data from ICE Futures Europe and the CFTC.

Long-only positions, meanwhile, also dropped by nearly 19,500 to the lowest since April.

OPEC+ is meeting on Thursday to discuss production policies. News of internal disagreements added volatility to oil prices last week, while the possibility for deeper cuts from Saudi Arabia lent upward potential to benchmarks.

Even with the potential of deeper cuts, oil began the week with a decline, extending a series of daily losses that began last week. Earlier today, however, the mood changed and both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate began to trade with gains.

Analysts attributed these to the nearing OPEC+ meeting and the predictions of deeper cuts.

“Oil bears should be careful not to underestimate Saudi’s resolve,” Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, told Bloomberg. “But it will be hard for them to secure buy-in from all member states.”

Last week, African members of the cartel were reported to have asked for higher production quotas despite Saudi Arabia’s attempts to keep a cap on production to keep prices higher. The latest reports suggest disagreements have been ironed out, after OPEC announced a postponement of the meeting, originally planned for last Sunday.

This should help the group agree on net steps that, according to Eurasia Group analysts, could include additional cuts of up to 1 million bpd on top of Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cuts of the same size.

In the absence of additional cuts, the Eurasia Group team said, Brent crude could drop to the low $70s, Bloomberg reported. This forecast suggests worries about economic growth have remained enduring despite factual data about oil demand so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Connecticut Plan to Ban Gasoline Cars Faces Resistance

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall
Russia to Slash Crude Export Duties as Oil Prices Fall

Russia to Slash Crude Export Duties as Oil Prices Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com