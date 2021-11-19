Slew Of Bearish News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 76.10 -2.91 -3.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 78.89 -2.35 -2.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 5.065 +0.163 +3.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.293 -0.091 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 72.55 -2.91 -3.86%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.74 -2.10 -2.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.20 -2.24 -2.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.67 -0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.94 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.63 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.70 -0.89 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Libya's Presidential Candidates Could Cause A Civil War

Has China Really Solved Its Power Crisis?

Venezuela's New Oil Production Target Is Completely Unrealistic

Slew Of Bearish News Sends Oil Prices Lower

By Editorial Dept - Nov 19, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday after breaking sharply from their intraday highs earlier in the session. Weighing on prices were concerns that a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe would threaten to slow the economic recovery. A jump in the U.S. Dollar also weighed on demand forecasts while a potential release of crude reserves by major economies raised concerns over too much supply.

Perhaps contributing to the early volatility is the expiration of the December WTI futures contract and the rollover into the January WTI futures contract.

Fresh Concerns Over European Economic Recovery as Austria Reimposes Full Lockdown

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections, and will require its whole population to get vaccinated as of February, the government said on Friday.

With cold weather setting in across Europe, governments have been forced to consider reimposing unpopular lockdowns against continued COVID-19 contagion. Austria introduced a lockdown for those who are not fully vaccinated on Monday but since then infections have continued to set new records. The Netherlands is now in partial lockdown with bars and restaurants closing at 01:00 GMT.

With new COVID-19 cases expected to spread throughout Europe, crude oil traders are already starting to price in the possibility of demand destruction due to economic…

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?
