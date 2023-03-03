Shell Is Reviewing Its Plan To Reduce Oil Production This Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.38 -1.78 -2.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.92 -1.83 -2.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 -2.10 -2.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.846 +0.081 +2.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 -0.064 -2.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 77.56 +0.37 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 -0.064 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 458 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.23 +0.30 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.21 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.22 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Interstate Natural Gas Pipeline Additions Fell To A Record Low In 2022

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Since the Russian invasion of…

The Race To Dominate The Green Hydrogen Industry

The Race To Dominate The Green Hydrogen Industry

The green hydrogen race has…

The EV Boom Has A Logistics Problem

The EV Boom Has A Logistics Problem

Charging electric vehicles remains one…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Is Reviewing Its Plan To Reduce Oil Production This Decade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 03, 2023, 7:26 AM CST
  • The CEO of Shell has said that the company’s plan to reduce oil production by up to 2% each year this decade is now under review.
  • In 2021, Shell said that its oil production had peaked in 2019 and would continue to decline over the next three decades.
  • Recent events have highlighted the fragility of the global energy system and now Shell wants to focus on ensuring energy supply.
Join Our Community

Shell’s plan to have its oil production decline by up to 2% each year this decade is currently under review, the supermajor’s new CEO Wael Sawan told The Times in an interview published on Friday, adding that he is a firm believer of the statement “don’t deny people energy.”

Back in 2021, Shell said that its oil production peaked in 2019 and is set for a continual decline over the next three decades as it looks toward the renewables side of the business.   

However, the post-Covid rebound in oil and gas demand and the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the subsequent major dislocation of energy the trade have clearly shown “the fragility of the energy system when we starve it of the supply that is required,” Sawan told The Times.

“I am of a firm view that the world will need oil and gas for a long time to come. As such, cutting oil and gas production is not healthy,” Shell’s boss, who took over from Ben van Beurden on January 1, told the British newspaper.

Shell will shed more light on its oil and gas production targets at its capital markets day in June, Sawan said.

“We’re reflecting on what is the right guidance to the market,” he noted.

Last month, the other major UK-based oil firm, BP, said in its latest strategy update that its goal is to produce more oil and gas in the short term in a move welcomed by the market.

BP said in February that it would be producing more oil and gas for longer and increase investment into oil and gas projects by an average of up to $1 billion a year, or up to a cumulative $8 billion by 2030. As a result of these changes, BP anticipates its oil and gas production will be around 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2025 and aims for it to be about 2.0 million boe/d in 2030. This 2030 production would be approximately 25% lower than BP’s production in 2019, excluding production from Rosneft, compared to BP’s previous expectation of a reduction of around 40%. BP also lowered its emission reduction target to a fall of 20%-30% in emissions from the carbon in its oil and gas production in 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline—lower than the previous aim of 35-40%.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 03 2023 said:
    First BP and now Shell are reviewing their original plans to cut production of crude oil and gas in view of the realities of the global oil market.

    And the realities are:

    1- Oil and gas will continue to drive the global economy throughout the 21st century and probably far beyond.

    2- Energy security and the needs of the global economy take precedence over energy transition and net-zero emissions.

    3- Renewables aren’t capable on their own of satisfying global demand for energy.

    4- The raison d’etre of oil companies is to produce oil and gas to satisfy peoples’ needs.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game
Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com