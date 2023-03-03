Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.49 -0.67 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.93 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 -2.10 -2.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.807 +0.042 +1.52%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.672 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 77.56 +0.37 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.672 -0.029 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 458 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.23 +0.30 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.21 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.22 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

UAE Has Internal Debate About Leaving OPEC

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Merger and acquisition activity in…

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd As Nigerian Output Rebounds

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd As Nigerian Output Rebounds

OPEC’s crude oil production climbed…

Investors Fear Change Of Strategy At Brazil’s Oil Giant

Investors Fear Change Of Strategy At Brazil’s Oil Giant

Petrobras saw its share price…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

By Michael Kern - Mar 03, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices were relatively steady early on Friday morning as inflation fears and rising inventories battled with optimism regarding China's rebounding economy. Then rumors began to circulate that the UAE was considering leaving OPEC and oil prices dropped dramatically. 

Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert. Oilprice.com's premium newsletter provides everything from geopolitical analysis to trading analysis, and all for less than a cup of coffee per week.

Oil prices

Production

Crude

Crude

Refinery

Crude Oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, February 24th, 2023

China’s economic rebound has been the main bullish factor for oil prices this week, after the country’s PMI index surged to 52.6 in February, the highest reading since April 2012 and a sign of industrial activity coming back to life. The China bulls had buoyed oil markets to such an extent that their sentiment overshadowed growing inflation fears in the European Union and rising U.S. inventories. Then, on Friday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported that the UAE had debated leaving OPEC and boosting production, which sent oil prices falling.

US Eyes SPR Refill Soon. The US Department of Energy is seeking to start purchasing oil to partially refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserves depleted by rounds of releases across 2022-2023, with top officials indicating it might buy 40-60 million barrels within the next year, depending on market conditions. 

Saudi Aramco Eyes LNG Investment Abroad. The Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) is reportedly considering a major investment into LNG facilities outside of the kingdom, seeking to secure an offtake agreement after its 2019 deal with Sempra fell over.  

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High in 2022. The International Energy Agency stated that energy-related CO2 emissions rose to a record high of 36.8 million tonnes last year, up 0.9% compared to 2021, led by increases in coal and oil, with their year-on-year hikes coming in at 1.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

The Last Hurrah of Iranian Nuclear Diplomacy. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran to meet with Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in an attempt to find common ground with Tehran after the IAEA found traces of 84% enriched uranium at the Fordow nuclear plant. 

Glencore Fined $700 Million in Bribery Case. The US District Court in Manhattan ordered global trading major Glencore (LON:GLEN) to pay a $700 million fine after its guilty plea over a decade-long scheme to bribe foreign officials in countries like Nigeria, Venezuela, or DRC to win deals and avoid audits.

Brazil Starts Taxing Oil Exports. As Brazil seeks to mitigate the effect of its recent decision to reintroduce transportation fuel taxes waived by the Bolsonaro government, the Lula administration will levy a 9.2% tax on oil exports for the next four months to ease the 38 billion budget deficit expected for 2023. 

Chevron’s Venezuela Upside Capped by Politics. US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has ramped up production from its Venezuelan joint ventures to 90,000 b/d, almost double its 2022 average, although CEO Mike Wirth believes political risks are capping further output upsides.

Pemex’s Flaring Problems Get Worse Despite Publicity. In one of the most flagrant cases of excessive gas flaring, Mexico’s state oil company PEMEX increased the extent of burning at its major Ixachi field to an estimated 1.3 BCf despite publicly pledging to cut down on the practice last year.

China Finds More Oil in Bohai Sea. China’s state-owned offshore driller CNOOC (HKG:0883) discovered an oilfield with estimated reserves of almost 800 million barrels of light crude in the Bohai Sea along the country’s northern coastline, however complex geology means only a fraction of those reserves might be recovered. 

ADVERTISEMENT

EPA Wants Higher Ethanol Mandates in US Midwest. The US Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule that would allow for sales of E15 gasoline in Midwest states, with the 15% ethanol content requirement set to lower gas prices and provide farmers with higher demand from the oil industry.

Norway Buys Up North Sea Fields. Only days after Norway’s state oil and gas company Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) bought stakes in five fields from Wellesley, it is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Suncor’s (NYSE:SU) assets in the UK North Sea for a reported sum of around $1 billion. 

Oman to Launch New Licensing Rounds. Oman is preparing to launch an oil and gas licensing round by the end of March, with the first round of concession areas comprising both tested discoveries and untapped areas onshore whilst the second round will focus on offshore zones exclusively. 

Cenovus Expands US Downstream Presence. Canadian oil firm Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has finalized its purchase of BP’s (NYSE:BP) 160,000 b/d Toledo refinery in Ohio for $370 million even though a 2022 fire has forced the refinery offline, taking its total downstream refining capacity to 740,000 b/d.

Lured by Copper Prospects, BHP Courts Argentina. The world’s largest miner BHP (ASX:BHP) is eyeing investment opportunities in Argentina’s copper sector as its top officials were meeting with the governor of the San Juan province, expanding copper exposure after the acquisition of OZ Minerals.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shell Is Reviewing Its Plan To Reduce Oil Production This Decade
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value
Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game
Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com