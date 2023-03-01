Small Nuclear Reactors Get Boost As Western Cities Vote ‘Yes’

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.12 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.77 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.743 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.017 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 75.60 +1.37 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.017 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.83 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.10 +1.65 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.34 +1.40 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.48 +0.82 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.80 +1.37 +2.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.20 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.45 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.60 +1.37 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.60 +1.37 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.55 +1.37 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.90 +1.37 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Small Nuclear Reactors Get Boost As Western Cities Vote ‘Yes’

Fossil Fuel Emissions Projected To Peak In 2025

Fossil Fuel Emissions Projected To Peak In 2025

Despite the global drive for…

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

The CEO of Vitol Group…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Small Nuclear Reactors Get Boost As Western Cities Vote ‘Yes’

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 01, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

A consortium of cities in four western U.S. states have voted in favor of moving forward with a plan to build a demonstration small modular reactor (SMR) power plant in Idaho, which if successful, could lead to a six-reactor project coming online by 2030 and providing carbon free power.

The Tuesday vote by the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) consortium saw the plan approved nearly unanimously, in a 26-27 vote, lending a significant amount of impetus to the idea of SMR carbon free power in the United States.

Cities in Utah, Idaho, New Mexico and Nevada voted in favor of the plan, Reuters reports.

The company behind the project, NuScale Power Corp, saw its hopes for a favorable vote slimmed in January, when it announced that the original proposed costs of the project had skyrocketed from $58 per megawatt hour to $89 per megawatt hour.

That price shock came after the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission officially certified the design for the country’s first SMR by NuScale.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Energy at the same time noted that the newly approved design "equips the nation with a new clean power source to help drive down" greenhouse gas emissions.

And in a recent interview with The Washington Post, U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry suggested that without SMR technology, it will be impossible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid catastrophic fallout from climate change.

If its demonstration SMR is successful, NuScale plans to build six reactors with a capacity of 462 megawatts of carbon free power by 2030.

According to the Sustainable Energy in America 2023 Factbook, 41% of U.S. electricity in 2022 came from zero-carbon sources, including nuclear plants, hydroelectric dams, solar and wind.

While solar and wind prices have continued to plummet, advanced nuclear options have risen. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Gets Disappointing Results For Gulf Of Mexico Deepwater Appraisal Well

Next Post

BP Gets Disappointing Results For Gulf Of Mexico Deepwater Appraisal Well

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com