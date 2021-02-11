X

  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 22 mins Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 1 hour China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 19 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 13 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 1 hour Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 12 hours Huawei Crumbles After U.S. Ban On Chip Exports
  • 16 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 18 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 24 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 16 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 

Breaking News:

Mexico's Push For Government Control Could Lead To Sudden Price Hikes

Can Anything Help Restore Wall Street’s Confidence In U.S. Shale?

Can Anything Help Restore Wall Street's Confidence In U.S. Shale?

Despite rallying oil prices and…

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America's Biggest Cities

Hidden within the sprawling metropolis…

The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

The oil revenue arrangement between…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Shell Says Its Oil Production Has Peaked

By Irina Slav - Feb 11, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell has reaffirmed its commitment to becoming a net-zero company by 2050, saying that its oil production peaked in 2019 and is set for a continual decline over the next three decades.

At the same time, Shell said its carbon dioxide emissions also likely peaked, a year earlier, in 2018.

“Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society,” chief executive Ben van Beurden said.

“We must give our customers the products and services they want and need – products that have the lowest environmental impact. At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society,” he added.

The company has set itself new, stricter emission-reduction targets, seeking to curb its CO2 footprint by 6 to 8 percent by 2023 from 2016 levels, then further by 20 percent from 2016 levels by 2030, and by 45 percent from 2016 levels by 2035 before hitting the 100-percent emissions target by 2050. These targets, the company said, include all of the emissions associated with its business operations as well as emissions generated from the use of its products by customers.

Shell reported an 87-percent plunge in 2020 profits from a year earlier. While the result was negatively affected by the pandemic, Shell still managed to remain in the black, unlike peers including BP and Exxon. 

Despite Shell’s plans to keep producing less and less oil, Van Beurden said earlier this month he expected oil demand to recover, climbing closer to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.

“Aviation will be a very significant contributor to that remaining recovery that we need to see,” said van Beurden, echoing estimates from analysts who see jet fuel demand as the main drag on global oil demand recovery.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

