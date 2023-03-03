Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.12 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.72 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.21 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.809 +0.044 +1.59%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 -0.009 -0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 77.56 +0.37 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 -0.009 -0.34%

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 458 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.23 +0.30 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.21 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.22 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Breaking News:

Russian Fuel Exports Dropped By 20% In February

Russia Is Intent On Defending Its Oil Market Share In India

Russia Is Intent On Defending Its Oil Market Share In India

Russia has managed to become…

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions hit…

Canada's Oil And Gas Industry Expects Upstream Investment To Surge This Year

Canada's Oil And Gas Industry Expects Upstream Investment To Surge This Year

Canada's oil and gas industry…

Canada’s oil and gas industry…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds

By Irina Slav - Mar 03, 2023, 1:39 AM CST
  • Oil prices are on track for a weekly gain as the first signs of a rebound in Chinese oil demand pushed prices higher.
  • Plenty of bearish factors remain for oil, with U.S. inventories continuing to climb and Europe struggling to get inflation under control.
  • A signal from the Fed that it may stop raising interest rates later this year added to bullish sentiment in oil markets.
Crude oil prices could this week reverse a streak of weekly losses, buoyed by expectations of a demand rebound in China.

Although trade began today with a loss for both WTI and Brent, oil prices are set to end the week higher after Chinese statistical authorities reported that manufacturing activity had grown at the fastest pace in more than 10 years in February.

On the bearish side sits a ten-week streak of crude oil inventory additions in the United States that have pushed the total from below the five-year average to some 9% above it, easing concerns about supply.

There was also the latest inflation data from the eurozone, which showed a larger-than-expected increase to 8.5% in February. High inflation leads to an economic slowdown and, consequently, lower demand for oil and oil products.

Meanwhile, a signal from the Fed that it may stop raising interest rates, at least for a while, later this year, added upward pressure to prices.

In supply news, OPEC’s total output rose last month as Nigeria ramped up production to the highest in a year, at 1.44 million. This contributed to a total 120,000 bpd increase in total OPEC output in February. The increase more than offset a decline of 49,000 bpd booked for January.

China, then, remains the single biggest bullish factor for oil prices, with expectations that the country will see strong economic growth this year. The country’s GDP is forecast to expand by more than 5% year-on-year, which would undoubtedly boost demand for oil significantly.

Yet concern about inflation in other parts of the world, notably the EU and the United States, remains substantial and acts as a cap on prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

