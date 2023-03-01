Russia Is Intent On Defending Its Oil Market Share In India

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.76 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.56 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.708 -0.039 -1.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.638 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 75.60 +1.37 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.638 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.83 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 456 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.10 +1.65 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.34 +1.40 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 +0.82 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.80 +1.37 +2.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.20 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.45 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.60 +1.37 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.60 +1.37 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.55 +1.37 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.90 +1.37 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Oil Demand Set To Climb As China’s Economy Finally Rebounds

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Advancements Could Change The Game

A team of scientists has…

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Merger and acquisition activity in…

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa has become a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Is Intent On Defending Its Oil Market Share In India

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2023, 7:59 AM CST
  • Russia is now the single biggest supplier of crude oil to India, with the world’s third-largest oil importer snapping up as much cheap crude as it can.
  • Russia continues to ship growing volumes of crude to India even as Chinese demand rebounds, a sign Moscow is prioritizing the Indian market.
  • While India and China are not part of the price cap coalition, they have been able to drive the price of Russian oil down due to a lack of other buyers.
Join Our Community

Russia has become the single biggest crude supplier to India over the past year as the world's third-largest oil importer snaps up discounted Russian oil banned in the West.   

Russia has been redirecting most of its crude oil exports to China and India since the EU and the G7 announced plans to embargo seaborne oil imports from Russia and set a price cap on the crude if it is to be shipped to third countries using Western tankers and insurers.   

China's reopening is set to lead to a jump in oil demand in the world's top crude oil importer, where Russia has always competed with its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia. But Moscow isn't giving up the Indian market, either, where it has turned from a negligible supplier a year ago to the single biggest oil supplier now. 

China and India aren't abiding by the G7 price cap—they seek opportunistic purchases of cheap crude. The West believes that the price cap is benefiting the two large Asian oil importers with bargaining power to negotiate steep discounts from Russia, with traders covering shipping costs. The U.S. and the EU consider the increased leverage of China and India in driving a hard bargain for Russian oil as a success of the price cap policy.  

Despite the expected growth in Chinese demand, Russia continues to ship growing volumes of crude to India and sets new records every month. 

India imported a record 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Russia in January, up 9.2% compared to December, per data from trade sources reported by Reuters. Russia remained the top supplier of the world's third-largest importer, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and Russian imports accounted for 27% of all 5 million bpd in Indian crude oil imports. 

In February, India's imports from Russia continued to rise—to an estimated 1.85 million bpd, close to the potential maximum of 2 million bpd, according to Kpler data cited by Bloomberg

Russia is intent on keeping the Indian market because it is more lucrative, gives sellers more control, and the shipping times from Russia's Western ports are shorter than to China, Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler, told Bloomberg. 

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was a small marginal buyer of Russian crude oil. After Western buyers started shunning crude from Russia, India became a top destination for Russian oil exports alongside China.

Even after the G7 price cap took effect in early December, India continued to buy large volumes of discounted Russian crude and started importing some of Russia's Arctic crude oil varieties for the first time, taking advantage of cheap Russian cargoes to meet robust demand.

India's fuel consumption is expected to rise by 4.7% in the next fiscal year between April 2023 and March 2024, government estimates showed last month. 

India will buy the oil it consumes from "wherever we have to" if the economics are beneficial for the country, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC last month.

"Today we feel confident that we'll be able to use our market to source from wherever we have to, from wherever we get beneficial terms," the minister said.  

The U.S. has said it would not sanction India for buying Russian crude. In fact, India's imports of cheap Russian oil fit the West's goal to punish Putin by reducing his oil revenues – a key budget revenue stream – and at the same time keep Russian oil flowing to prevent price spikes. 

"Our experts assess that India right now is enjoying the discount of about USD 15 a barrel in the price that it is paying for its imports of Russian crude," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, told PTI in an interview while on a visit to India last month. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"So by acting in its own interest, by driving a hard bargain to get the lowest price possible, India is furthering the policy of our G7 coalition, our G7 plus partners in seeking to reduce Russian revenues." 

Also in February, Philipp Ackermann, Germany's Ambassador to India, told local news outlet ANI, "I have made it clear time and again that India buying oil from Russia is none of our business basically that's something that the Indian government decides and if you get it at a very very low price, you know I cannot blame India for buying it."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb As China’s Manufacturing Data Stuns Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com