Shale Won’t Trigger The Next Financial Crisis

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.60 -0.12 -0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 77.27 -0.90 -1.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.792 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 71.92 -0.90 -1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
Urals 19 hours 75.49 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.59 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.792 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 75.57 -0.96 -1.25%
Murban 19 hours 77.41 -1.18 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 71.91 -0.70 -0.96%
Basra Light 19 hours 75.90 -0.97 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.46 -0.49 -0.64%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Girassol 19 hours 77.56 -0.94 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 43.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.54 -0.29 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.67 -1.15 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.17 -1.15 -1.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 11 minutes Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 5 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 hours OPEC's Barkindo: Oil Demand To Hit 100 mln bpd 'Much Sooner' Than Projected
  • 2 mins UK's Department for Transport Uses Boogeyman Allusions to Sidetrack E10 Adoption
  • 11 hours "Reset" Of Relations Between Two Countries? Mike Pompeo Arrives in Pakistan
  • 8 hours Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 20 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 18 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 11 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 19 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 19 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 19 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows
  • 11 hours Ten years since market crash

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Alt Text

From AK To EV: The World’s Weirdest Electric Car

Small arms maker Kalashnikov took…

Alt Text

Oil Posts Second Consecutive Week Of Gains

While oil prices fell slightly…

Alt Text

Goldman Warns Competition Could Deepen Tesla’s Problems

Tesla’s high debt load in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Arthur Berman

Arthur Berman

Arthur E. Berman is a petroleum geologist with 36 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Shale Won’t Trigger The Next Financial Crisis

By Arthur Berman - Sep 05, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Gulf of Mexico

Many think that debt and negative cash flow by U.S. shale companies will crash the global financial system. I believe the opposite is more likely, that a developing financial crisis may crash oil prices and test the survival of shale plays.

In The Next Financial Crisis Lurks Underground, Bethany McLean argues that the U.S. energy boom is on shaky ground because of excessive debt and failure to show profits after a decade of drilling. This thoughtful op-ed raises concerns that many have expressed since the advent of tight oil production.

The problem with her thesis is that debt from the U.S. oil sector is just not big enough to crash the global financial system. Losses and bankruptcies in that sector in 2015-16 were substantial and yet, did not threaten the stability of world financial markets. In the improbable worst case scenario, the U.S. government would step in as it did for the auto industry in 2009.

Higher oil prices are inevitable at some time sooner than later because of under-investment over the last several years of low prices. This is compounded by lack of big discoveries and ever-present geopolitical supply interruptions and outages.

Ms. McClean correctly identifies the link between near-zero interest rates and the rise of tight oil financing. She fails, however, to acknowledge the 2004-2008 plateau of world production at the same time that demand from China greatly increased. This pushed oil prices to more than $100/barrel–the main factor that made tight oil development feasible. Because that price trend continued for 4 years, supply overshoot led to the oil-price collapse of late 2014.

The two price cycles since then are shown in Figure 1 as a cross plot of oil price vs comparative inventory (current oil + product stock levels minus the 5-year average of those stock levels).

(Click to enlarge)

Figure 1. Markets have devalued oil prices by approximately 20% over the last year 2014-June 2017 comparative inventory yield curve indicated a mid-cycle price of $75. July 2017-2018 yield curve suggests a mid-cycle price of $60/barrel. Source: EIA and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.

The data is connected by an interpreted yield curve. It is similar to a bond yield curve except in place of interest rates vs maturity dates, it shows oil price vs comparative inventory. Related: Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

The point at which the yield curve intersects the y-axis represents the 5-year average or “mid-cycle price.” It is the value of the marginal unit of production needed to maintain adequate supply over the duration of that particular price cycle.

The mid-cycle price from 2014 to June 2017 was approximately $75/barrel. The mid-cycle price from June 2017 to the present is about $60/barrel. In other words, markets have devalued oil by at least 20% over the last year.

A C.I. minimum was reached in May 2017 at $71.25/barrel. Since then, C.I. has been trending back toward the 5-year average along the yield curve. The fact that oil prices are once again approaching $70 at a lower C.I. than in May suggests that price is being supported more by sentiment than by fundamentals of supply and demand.

That sentiment is concern about medium-term supply. It is moving prices higher and must be taken seriously. At the same time, C.I. suggests that lower prices are as likely as higher prices in the near term.

WTI at $70 and Brent near $80/barrel make “demand destruction” or weakened consumption a possibility. Prices averaged only $47/barrel in 2016 and 2017. Today’s price is 70% higher and may cause lower consumption and, therefore, lower oil prices.

Adding to that, emerging-market economies are in trouble. A credit bust in Argentina, Turkey, and South Africa may spread to Brazil, India, and China. Lower consumer demand in those regions would put downward pressure on oil prices. Trade wars and tariffs increase the cost of goods and services. Higher oil prices and interest rates add to that burden.

The global economy is more fragile than ever as debt continues to grow and has not been successfully “inflated away.” A recession in emerging economies may move a delicate oil price-consumption balance toward over-supply. Combined IEA, OPEC and EIA market balance forecasts suggest this by mid-2019 or sooner.

Slowing global economic growth in fact is probably the main downside factor for oil demand and price going forward. A recent report by The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies concluded that global growth risks far outweigh geopolitical and U.S. shale growth as risks to the downside for oil prices through 2019 (Figure 2).

(Click to enlarge)

Figure 2. The balance of risks to oil-price outlook for 2018 and 2019. Modified from Fattouh & Economou (2018) by Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc. Related: Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Concern about future oil supply has moved prices higher since mid-August but the current price rally has stalled at $70/barrel…for now (Figure 3).

(Click to enlarge)

Figure 3. The current oil-price rally has stalled at $70 per barrel for now. Source: Quandl and Labyrinth Consulting Services, Inc.

Before that, markets were confident enough of adequate supply for the near term that WTI prices fell from $74 to $65/barrel from early July to mid-August. Nothing has materially changed since then except for market sentiment.

Prices are more likely to remain in the current $65-$70 range than to move much higher. The world has ample supply for now but tighter supply seems probable before year-end in a business-as-usual world. If the global economy weakens, it’s anyone’s guess where oil prices may go.

What is certain is that tight oil plays are here to stay. High debt load and failure to demonstrate sustained positive cash flow are nothing new in the oil business, and are not unique to shale plays. The plays survived the dark days of 2016 without crashing global financial markets.

The return of much lower oil prices would test them again. Today, however, half of U.S. production is from tight oil and it is difficult to imagine that investors or the federal government would allow the suppliers of our master resource to fail.

By Art Berman

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is This The Riskiest Oil Frontier In The World?

Next Post

Are Oil & Gas Executives Paid Based On Luck?
Arthur Berman

Arthur Berman

Arthur E. Berman is a petroleum geologist with 36 years of oil and gas industry experience. He is an expert on U.S. shale plays and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com