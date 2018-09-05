Is This The Riskiest Oil Frontier In The World?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.60 -0.12 -0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 77.27 -0.90 -1.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.792 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 71.92 -0.90 -1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
Urals 19 hours 75.49 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.59 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.792 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 75.57 -0.96 -1.25%
Murban 19 hours 77.41 -1.18 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 71.91 -0.70 -0.96%
Basra Light 19 hours 75.90 -0.97 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.46 -0.49 -0.64%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Girassol 19 hours 77.56 -0.94 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 43.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.54 -0.29 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 62.67 -1.15 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 65.17 -1.15 -1.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 11 minutes Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 5 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 12 hours OPEC's Barkindo: Oil Demand To Hit 100 mln bpd 'Much Sooner' Than Projected
  • 2 mins UK's Department for Transport Uses Boogeyman Allusions to Sidetrack E10 Adoption
  • 11 hours "Reset" Of Relations Between Two Countries? Mike Pompeo Arrives in Pakistan
  • 8 hours Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 20 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 2 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 18 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 11 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 19 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 19 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 19 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows
  • 11 hours Ten years since market crash

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Bring Iranian Oil Exports To Zero?

National security advisor John Bolton…

Alt Text

Is This As Good As It Gets For U.S. Refiners?

With hurricane season coming up,…

Alt Text

China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

China has imposed a 25%…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This The Riskiest Oil Frontier In The World?

By Viktor Katona - Sep 05, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT rig

Seven years after South Sudan became independent, leaving behind a sanguinary civil war, it finally reached the point where it places its bets on development and not on incessant internal conflict. The basis for this is this August’s Khartoum agreement between President Salva Kiir and a former vice president-turned-rebel leader Riek Machar, putting in place a total ceasefire and opening up the way for economic development for the war-torn country. Ironically, the country from which South Sudan wanted to break away, Sudan, is now a crucial partner in rebuilding the world’s youngest nation’s shattered infrastructure and shut-in production wells. What does it mean for the international oil community, though?

The united Sudan was a relative newcomer to the oil sector, having started oil production in 1999. This, however, did not interfere in oil output increasing significantly in the first years of the 21st century, with production peaking at 520 kbpd in 2007. Of course, Sudan’s skyrocketing oil numbers were marred by a genocidal campaign in Darfur that left approximately 300 000 dead and millions displaced. Consequently, Western majors, adhering to their governments sanctioning Omar Bashir’s government, were out of question when it came to invest in Sudan’s oil fields – China (CNPC), Malaysia (Petronas) and India (ONGC) stepped in to fill the void and thoroughly enjoyed the full tax exemption of the oil industry. The commitment of Asian majors is often unjustly understated – for them at the time, Sudan was the largest foreign producing asset and a highly profitable one at that.

(Click to enlarge)

The inclusion of Asian state-owned enterprises made life certainly easier for Sudan itself – with no shareholders’ opinion to take into account apart from the respective state, the government could wage war or suppress dissent with no repercussion whatsoever to its oil production. The most prolific oil fields of the once-united nation are located across territorial boundaries, further complicating issues of ownership, yet even this could be overcome with slight legal maneuvering. The civil war, however, could not be circumvented. As a result, most of South Sudan before this August was temporarily shut-in. Related: Saudi Oil Income Could Reach $161B This Year

Oil production continued only in the Upper Nile states – what was before 2015 a singular state are now three separate (Central, Northern and Western Upper Nile). Output in the central part, incorporating the Liech states, Ruweng and Tonj has been close to naught due to constant skirmishes. For it is there that the trans-Sudanese oil pipeline starts, at the Unity oil field next to the city of Bentiu and it is there where most of the Muglad rift basin’s reserves lie. Even from the point of view of trade economics, South Sudan ought to concentrate heavily on the safety and integrity of the Muglad Basin – the quality of oil produced there significantly surpasses that of the Upper Nile provinces.

Sudan and South Sudan share the same crude blends – Upper Nile states yield the Dar blend (26° API, 0.12% Sulphur), whilst the central part of the country is rich in a blend called Nile (32-33° API, 0.05% Sulphur). Both blends are notoriously problematic when it comes to their paraffinic and acidity content, especially so the Dar blend which also contains high levels of arsenium, making it very difficult to transport and refine. Thus, South Sudan needs not only its current output of Dar – approximately 130 000 bpd – but also its Nile volumes, superior in both reserves capacity and quality. For this, it has pinpointed a target to increase oil output by 80 000 bpd by the end of the year thanks to the unclamping of several Nile-producing assets. Lacking in both expertise and material possibilities, the South Sudanese have turned to the primordial foe, Khartoum, for help and in this lies the biggest weakness of the current political setup.

South Sudan has no refineries (as opposed to Sudan, which has one Chinese-operated 100 000 bpd refinery in Khartoum) and no export outlets other than the South Sudan-Sudan oil pipeline leading to Port Sudan on the Red Sea. Khartoum is interested in South Sudan pumping out as much as possible, largely because the pipeline transportation fee of $25 per barrel (an internationally mediated sum, out of it $16 were designed to compensate for the loss of South Sudan). Now, Khartoum has several more reasons to kick-start South Sudanese production, as the rehabilitation of shattered oil infrastructure, as well as guaranteeing the physical security of workers at South Sudanese production sites will from now on be under (North) Sudan’s control.

The intensification of Sudanese involvement within the upstream segment is in some ways logical, too – the 2011 secession happened a relatively short time ago, so the thorough knowledge of the fields and their geology was one of Khartoum’s widely known secrets. Chinese, Malaysian and Indian investors will also return in force, seeking to remedy their nine-digit losses. Bringing back more than 200 000 bpd worth of production lost since 2011 would be tantamount to a heroic feat, however, its likelihood is quite small. Khartoum has been allegedly helping Riek Machar, the Nuer rebel leader, which in a country as susceptible to rumours as South Sudan might already be considered a fatal blow to national unity. All the more so now, when the Khartoum Accords have created a legal justification for the presence of the Sudanese military on the territory of South Sudan, much to the chagrin of the South Sudanese populace.

Previous ceasefires and seemingly viable reconciliation have failed in South Sudan – an accord similar to the current one was signed on August 2015 and failed spectacularly (with Riek Machar fleeing to DR Congo). Fraught with an infinitude of internal conflicts, it will not be long until either the government of South Sudan or the rebel groups renege on their commitments. That is not to say the government will not try to lure foreign investment into the country – the nation badly needs a refinery not to rely on foreign (read: Sudanese) assistance, moreover, it might seem fit to reach to Western majors with the necessary know-how of treating waxy and acidic crudes.

Related:  Can We Expect An Oil Price Spike In November?

Moreover, the south of the country is largely unclaimed and, if the South Sudanese government fulfills its erstwhile promises, it will offer 12 exploration blocks for licensing with Western majors in view. Most notably, Blocks B1 and B2 will be up for offer – by far the largest of the dozen with 44 000 and 48 000 km2, respectively – which attracted the interest of Total and Tullow Oil, however, the discordance between the majors’ expectations and the government’s willingness was too big to bridge. The risks for Western companies are manifold – the travails of Chevron and Shell in Sudan are a conspicuous example of what dangers are there for leading firms.

Shell and Chevron were the first to discover oil in the country under Gaafar Nimeiry’s tenure in the mid 1970s. However, as the President’s doctrinal makeup shifted from socialism to Islamism, precipitating a deadly civil war that was to last more than 21 years, they were all forced to leave (security concerns topped the list, as can be seen from the 1984 assassination of Chevron workers at the Unity field). Despite the conclusion of the Khartoum Accords, South Sudan remains a remarkably polarized society where power sharing arrangements seem to be implemented in an on-and-off mode until one of the sides claims a final victory. For companies keen on extreme risk and no shareholder liabilities, South Sudan might seem a tempting bet, however for the big ones the risks will turn out to be too big not to pay heed to.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

A Bearish September For Oil

Next Post

Are Oil & Gas Executives Paid Based On Luck?
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com