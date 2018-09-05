A Bearish September For Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.61 -1.26 -1.80%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.10 -1.07 -1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.792 -0.031 -1.10%
Mars US 23 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
Urals 2 days 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.59 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.792 -0.031 -1.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 2 days 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 2 days 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Girassol 2 days 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.52 -1.46 -3.25%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.54 -0.29 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 11 minutes Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 2 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 5 hours Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 9 hours OPEC's Barkindo: Oil Demand To Hit 100 mln bpd 'Much Sooner' Than Projected
  • 14 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 8 hours "Reset" Of Relations Between Two Countries? Mike Pompeo Arrives in Pakistan
  • 16 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 17 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 8 hours Ten years since market crash
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 8 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 1 day Midterm elections and stock market
  • 1 day Labor Day: Amazon/Bernie Sanders - Warehouse War
  • 16 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Alt Text

Airlines Are Suspending Flights Because Fuel Is Too Expensive

The price of jet fuel…

Alt Text

Experts: Norway Should Stick With Oil

An expert commission has concluded…

Alt Text

Will Saudi Arabia's Geopolitical Strategy Backfire?

Saudi Arabia has backed itself…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor at 'Modern Diplomacy'…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

A Bearish September For Oil

By Osama Rizvi - Sep 05, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT bear

The recent gains in WTI and Brent were a treat for investors and a boon for oil bulls. The original catalyst for this most recent rally was a bullish inventory report, with the EIA announcing that inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, had declined by 5.8 million barrels. A larger than expected drop of 600,000 bpd in Iranian exports helped to drive prices higher still. Finally, the maiden speech of the Fed’s new chairman, Jay Powell, served to weaken the dollar and send oil prices upwards once again.

But these factors alone are not enough to create a sustainable oil rally, especially with the escalating trade war between China and the U.S. threatening demand and the dollar set to strengthen in September. The wild card in all of this is the total impact of U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude flows.

Fereydoun Barkeshli, President of both the Vienna Energy Research Group and the Iranian Association for Energy Economists has questioned the sustainability of today’s oil price rally. He says that with oil prices at a two-month high “the proposed release of SPR by Trump in October and the decision by OPEC to increase production will play with the sentiment in the months to come.” In Barkeshli’s view “the response from Iran will now determine the future course of oil prices. If Mr. Trump avoids policies that will cause panic in markets it is unlikely that prices will reach $80 a barrel”.

In today’s bullish environment, analysts appear to be overlooking the growing threat that the U.S.-China trade war poses to oil markets. On the 6th of September, the public comment period on the next round of sanctions will close, and Trump appears eager to implement $200 billion of tariffs on China after that deadline. The U.S. president’s latest comment suggested that he was ready to not only implement $200 billion of tariffs but also to leave the WTO if “they don’t shape up”.

Related: The Bearish Case For Oil

Another overarching factor in the direction of oil prices is the strength of dollar. While Powell’s speech did drive the dollar down, opinions on the tone of his speech were varied. He has opted for a cautious path forward and called for a gradual rate hike. A recent memo, published by Robert Tetlow, highlighted the importance of a low unemployment rate on the economy even when inflation isn’t soaring. With this in mind, the possibility of an aggressive interest rate policy still very much exists. Investors and market observers generally agree that interest rates will be raised when the Fed meets in September 2018, the fact that this hike is already factored in means that the dollar and oil prices are unlikely to see significant movement. In the meantime, the escalation of the U.S.-China trade war is certainly going to weigh on prices this month.

In other news, Iraq is planning to increase its exports as it aims to take advantage of Iran’s falling production. S&P suggested that the September 11th OPEC meeting may well spark an increase in production from Iraq and possibly even its fellow members if Iran continues to struggle. This increasing production would help allay fears of a tightening global market and reduce the bullishness in markets.

Iranian production is arguably the single most important catalyst for oil prices in the coming months, but with fear of collapsing output so high, markets may be overestimating just how bullish sanctions on Iran will be. There are several loopholes that Iran will look to use in order to dampen the effect of the sanctions on its production and the broader oil markets. Firstly, two types of condensate, Lease and Plant, are defined by the U.S. as “petroleum products” as opposed to crude oil and so can be sold by Iran without the country breaking any sanctions. Iran is also likely to use any means at its disposal, as it did during the last sanctions, to ensure it is able to export its oil. The fact that these sanctions are largely unilateral means that Tehran is likely to have more luck this time with undermining U.S. efforts.

While investors are currently enjoying the bullish wave in oil markets, it is important to keep an eye on the bearish flashpoints hanging over markets this September.

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Canadian Drillers Plan Spending Boost

Next Post

Is This The Riskiest Oil Frontier In The World?
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor at 'Modern Diplomacy'…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar
The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com