Saudi Arabia's Oil Earnings Drop

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.17 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.19 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.284 -0.068 -2.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 -0.013 -0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 -0.013 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.04 -1.24 -2.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 73.44 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 71.69 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.84 -1.24 -1.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 66.84 -1.24 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 75.79 -1.24 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 65.14 -1.24 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Production Plunged By 670,000 Bpd In May

Is The EV Charger War Over?

Is The EV Charger War Over?

The rise of Tesla's dominance…

Oil Prices Headed For Weekly Loss Despite Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

Oil Prices Headed For Weekly Loss Despite Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut

Oil prices are on course…

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

A Reuters analysis of stock-based pay granted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia's Oil Earnings Drop

By Editorial Dept - Jun 09, 2023, 9:06 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

1. Saudi Arabia Takes One for the Team

- Saudi Arabia’s decision to unilaterally cut 1 million b/d of production in July 2023 has so far been backfiring as oil prices dropped back to levels seen before the OPEC+ summit, brushing aside the Middle Eastern kingdom’s pledge.

- The Saudi government remains optimistic and is still expecting an annual fiscal surplus of 4.3 billion this year, although the IMF’s breakeven level of $81 per barrel looms large.

- According to Bloomberg, if one is to account for Saudi Arabia’s giga projects (such as the new city of Neom) which the IMF treats separately, the country’s breakeven level would rise to $95 per barrel.

- The International Monetary Fund came out this week saying that OPEC+ production cuts would lower Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth in 2023 to 2.1%, after last year’s unprecedented 8.7%.

2. Canadian Wildfires Become a Large-Scale Risk Again

- A return to above-normal temperatures and prolonged dry weather has led to a resurgence in wildfires across Western Canada, impacting oil and gas production in the province of Alberta.

- Following a steady rebound in Canadian gas production by the end of May, gas output has dropped below the 18 BCf per day mark again as the number of out-of-control fires rose to 17 lately.

- The three most impacted Alberta producers – Cenovus Energy, Crescent Point, and Paramount Resources – have restarted…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Tensions Between The Wagner Group And Russia's Military Mount
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com