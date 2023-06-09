Tensions Between The Wagner Group And Russia's Military Mount

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.17 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.19 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.284 -0.068 -2.89%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 -0.013 -0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 -0.013 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.04 -1.24 -2.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 73.44 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 71.69 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.84 -1.24 -1.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 66.84 -1.24 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 75.79 -1.24 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 65.14 -1.24 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Production Plunged By 670,000 Bpd In May

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

Is Recycling The Answer To Rare Earth Shortages?

After a two-month nosedive, the…

Nuclear Fusion Remains Decades Away Despite Major Breakthroughs

Nuclear Fusion Remains Decades Away Despite Major Breakthroughs

Recent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion…

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Uncertainty In Oil Markets As Sentiment Swings On Mixed Signals

Oil markets are rife with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tensions Between The Wagner Group And Russia's Military Mount

By Editorial Dept - Jun 09, 2023, 9:05 AM CDT

Energy Markets

The biggest news of the week in oil markets is, of course, the newest round of OPEC+ production cuts that came out of the June 4 meeting, and which initially sent oil prices higher for the week but ultimately failed to really move the needle in a market distracted by China data that speaks to the overriding demand picture. While OPEC+ and the Saudis maintain that production cuts are only meant to “stabilize” markets and not to force prices higher to suit Saudi budgetary needs, the argument falls apart at the seams. The Saudis need higher oil prices to fund the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 plans.

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Next up for a newly victorious Erdogan who won another 5-term as president (after leading the country for two decades) is how to avoid a massive financial meltdown as the lira hits new lows, and the million-dollar question is whether he will now choose a more orthodox monetary policy. Turkey is now almost completely out of foreign exchange reserves and will either have to sell off its gold or pander to the IMF (which would mean no more Erdogan-style monetary policy, which was never to raise interest rates, despite inflation. The balance sheet is shot due to Turkey’s pattern of heavily borrowing foreign exchange and then using that to prop up the lira, which cannot go on indefinitely.

The emerging power struggle on the political front line in Moscow between Prigozhin and the Wager mercenary…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Is The EV Charger War Over?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com