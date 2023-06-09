Get Exclusive Intel
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

By Editorial Dept - Jun 09, 2023, 9:08 AM CDT
oil

Saudi Production Cuts Provide Early Boost to Crude Oil Prices

Monday began with a surge in U.S. WTI crude oil prices, driven by Saudi Arabia's announcement of an additional production cut of 1 million barrels per day starting in July. The world's top oil exporter aimed to counteract the macroeconomic challenges that had been weighing on the market. The Saudi energy ministry revealed that the kingdom's output would decrease to 9 million barrels per day, marking its most significant reduction in years and contributing to recent gains in oil prices. This unexpected decision by Saudi Arabia aligned with the broader agreement made by OPEC+ to limit oil supply until 2024, resulting in a bullish outlook for the short-term oil market.

Global Economic Worries Dampen Oil Prices

However, concerns over global economic headwinds deepened on Wednesday, erasing the gains made earlier in the week. The initial surge in U.S. WTI crude oil prices following Saudi Arabia's commitment to output cuts was short-lived. Worries about a looming recession and somber economic readings put a lid on oil prices, undermining the efforts of OPEC+ to maintain stability. Additionally, reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed an unexpected buildup in U.S. gasoline and distillates inventories, raising concerns about fuel consumption and the ability of the top oil consumer to maintain robust demand.

Volatile Price Action Persists

The negative sentiment surrounding…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

