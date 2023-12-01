Russia Set To Boost Diesel Shipments By 28% in December

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.09 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.95 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.17 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.812 +0.010 +0.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.183 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 28 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.183 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.99 +2.50 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.51 +2.25 +2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.36 -1.78 -2.17%
Graph down Basra Light 731 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.83 -1.70 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.80 -1.76 -2.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 185 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

Dutch Fund Keeps Shell, BP in Portfolio as it Dumps 40 Other Oil Firms

Oil Markets Confused and Underwhelmed by OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Markets Confused and Underwhelmed by OPEC+ Cuts

Oil markets were left both…

Europe's Insatiable Hunger for LNG

Europe's Insatiable Hunger for LNG

Europe is consuming large amounts…

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil markets were unimpressed by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Set To Boost Diesel Shipments By 28% in December

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 01, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Moscow reduced its fuel export curbs in November.
  • Russia is set to export more diesel from its Black Sea and Baltic Sea ports in December.
  • This month, Russia is set to ship an average of around 681,000 barrels per day of diesel from its key Western ports, up by 28% from last month.
Join Our Community
Diesel

Russia will be ramping up its diesel exports from its Black Sea and Baltic Sea ports by 28% in December from November, as Moscow relaxed further its fuel export curbs and Black Sea storms delayed some November loadings into this month, industry data seen by Bloomberg showed on Friday.

This month, Russia is set to ship an average of around 681,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel from its key Western ports, up by 28% from last month, per estimates based on historical data from intelligence firm Kpler.

According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, the shipments of Russian diesel from the Black and Baltic Sea ports in December would be the highest export volumes since July.

The premium of diesel to crude oil has increased in recent weeks, also incentivizing exports of diesel.

At the end of last month, estimates by Bloomberg showed that higher refining processing rates and continued easing of fuel export restrictions were set to boost Russia’s exports of refined petroleum products to a four-month high in November.

The higher fuel exports are led by a jump in diesel shipments after Russia partially lifted on October 6 a temporary ban on diesel exports that lasted just over two weeks.

In October, Russia’s diesel exports by sea were estimated to have dropped by 11% compared to September, due to the export ban and heavy refinery maintenance.

Russia’s seaborne diesel exports resumed shortly after the ban was lifted on October 6. The restriction was lifted on exports of diesel and gasoil delivered to seaports by pipeline, provided that the diesel producer supplies at least 50% of the diesel to the domestic market.   

The ban on exports of gasoline and diesel was introduced to stabilize domestic fuel prices amid soaring crude prices and a weak Russian ruble in September.

Russia has also recently removed the ban on exports of gasoline, which lasted for nearly two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Digesting the OPEC+ Production Cuts

Next Post

Orban Says Ukraine's EU Accession Not Currently In Hungary's Interest
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com