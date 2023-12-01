Digesting the OPEC+ Production Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 74.07 -1.89 -2.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 78.88 -1.98 -2.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.40 -2.14 -2.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.814 +0.012 +0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 30 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.121 -0.055 -2.51%

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.81 -4.18 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.40 -4.11 -4.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.28 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 733 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.65 +0.82 +1.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.28 +1.10 +1.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.92 +1.12 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 186 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Breaking News:

U.S. Adds Three More Shippers to Russian Sanction List over Oil Price Cap

The Complexities of Clamping Down on Russian Sanctions

The Complexities of Clamping Down on Russian Sanctions

Despite ongoing sanctions, Russia's energy…

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil markets were unimpressed by…

Oil Prices Extend Gains as Market Awaits Key OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Prices Extend Gains as Market Awaits Key OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices continued to climb…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

Digesting the OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Editorial Dept - Dec 01, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
oil

OPEC+ Agrees on Significant Output Cuts Amid Market Uncertainty

In a decisive move, OPEC+ members, led by Saudi Arabia, have agreed to substantial voluntary output cuts totaling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early next year. This announcement, which emerged from the group's online meeting, has sent ripples through the global oil markets.

Market Reaction to Voluntary Supply Cuts

Despite the sizeable cut, benchmark global oil prices settled down by around 2%. This subdued reaction is attributed to the voluntary nature of the reductions and prior investor expectations of even deeper cuts.

The total curbs, amounting to 2.2 million bpd, include an extension of the existing voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia of 1.3 million bpd. The additional 900,000 bpd of cuts include 200,000 bpd of fuel export reductions from Russia, with the rest being divided among six other OPEC+ members. Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and Algeria are among the producers who have agreed to unwind these cuts gradually after the first quarter of next year, depending on market conditions.

Brazil Joins OPEC+, Boosts Bloc's Clout Amid Cut Skepticism

The meeting also focused on discussing output for 2024, amidst forecasts of potential market surplus and weaker economic growth. The decision to invite Brazil, a top 10 producer, to join OPEC+ signifies a strengthening of the group's influence in global oil production. Analysts interpret…

