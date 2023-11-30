Consumer Reports: EVs Are Less Reliable Than Gasoline Cars

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.90 +1.04 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.20 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 +0.023 +0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 41 mins 2.297 +0.013 +0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.40 +0.65 +0.79%
Chart Mars US 27 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 2.297 +0.013 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.49 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.26 +1.09 +1.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.14 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 730 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.53 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.56 +0.13 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.40 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 183 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 52.86 +1.45 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.01 +1.45 +1.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.26 +1.45 +1.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.76 +1.45 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.46 +1.45 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 70.06 +1.45 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.61 +1.45 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.89 +1.55 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.64 +1.55 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.41 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.94 +1.55 +2.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +1.25 +1.75%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

Consumer Reports: EVs Are Less Reliable Than Gasoline Cars

Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked By Suicide Drone Attack In Indian Ocean

Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked By Suicide Drone Attack In Indian Ocean

A US defense official was…

Brazil Eyes Major Oil Output Boost Despite Environmental Concerns

Brazil Eyes Major Oil Output Boost Despite Environmental Concerns

Brazil, led by state-owned Petrobras,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Consumer Reports: EVs Are Less Reliable Than Gasoline Cars

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 30, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

U.S. owners of electric vehicles have been experiencing on average more problems with their cars than the owners of vehicles with the traditional internal combustion engines, Consumer Reports said in its annual ranking of brand reliability.  

This year, Lexus, Toyota, and Mini are found to be the three most reliable brands in CR’s auto reliability brand rankings, with the two Japanese brands swapping spaces from last year.

This year Consumer Reports addressed the rapidly growing number of electrified offerings that automakers are producing: hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEV), and electric vehicles (EV). As a result, CR added three new trouble areas: electric motor, EV/hybrid battery, and EV charging.

Comparing the average electrified powertrains to gasoline-powered vehicles, CR found that out of 20 trouble areas, hybrids have, on average, 26% fewer problems than gas vehicles.

However, EVs have 79% more problems than gasoline vehicles and plug-in hybrids fare even worse, with 146% more problems than gas vehicles.

“As more EVs hit the marketplace and automakers build each model in greater numbers, we are seeing that some of them have problems with the EV drive system motors, EV charging systems, and EV batteries (which are different from the low-power 12-volt batteries that power accessories),” Consumer Reports said.

“Owners of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia Niro EV and EV6, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X, and Volkswagen ID.4 all reported some of these issues.”

Earlier this week, a group of U.S. car dealers warned the Biden Administration that most U.S. car buyers aren’t interested in purchasing electric vehicles, incentives or not.

In a letter addressed to U.S. President Joe Biden, the group asks the Administration to pump the brakes on federal regulations that would require two-thirds of all vehicles sold in the United States in 2032 to be electric—because it simply isn’t what car buyers want, even with the current incentives.

“The reality is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots,” the letter read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Deepen Oil Production Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com