WTI Crude 10 mins 76.22 +0.26 +0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 81.13 +0.27 +0.33%
Murban Crude 15 mins 81.17 -0.37 -0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.821 +0.019 +0.68%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 +0.016 +0.72%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%
Mars US 28 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.192 +0.016 +0.72%

Marine 1 day 84.99 +2.50 +3.03%
Murban 1 day 85.51 +2.25 +2.70%
Iran Heavy 1 day 80.36 -1.78 -2.17%
Basra Light 731 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 80.83 -1.70 -2.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Girassol 1 day 80.80 -1.76 -2.13%
Opec Basket 1 day 85.00 +1.11 +1.32%

Canadian Crude Index 185 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Sweet Crude 11 hours 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Peace Sour 11 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Peace Sour 11 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Central Alberta 11 hours 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Louisiana Light 1 day 78.61 -1.95 -2.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Giddings 1 day 66.19 -1.90 -2.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
West Texas Sour 1 day 71.49 -1.90 -2.59%
Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Eagle Ford 1 day 72.44 -1.90 -2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -2.00 -2.70%
Kansas Common 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Orban Says Ukraine's EU Accession Not Currently In Hungary's Interest

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 01, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Orban: Ukraine's accession to the EU is not in Hungary's interest.
  • The EU Commission recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine once it meets the required conditions.
  • Orban: "I would favor the EU reaching a strategic partnership agreement with Ukraine first,".
Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said opening European Union accession negotiations with Ukraine is not currently in Budapest's interest and that the 27-member bloc should opt instead for a "strategic partnership" with the war-wracked country.

In a progress report last month, the European Commission -- the bloc's executive body -- recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine once it meets the required conditions after gaining candidate status together with much smaller Moldova in June last year.

Orban, a right-wing populist who has maintained warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has long been at odds with the EU over rule-of-law and corruption concerns and has seen the bloc freeze 22 billion euros ($24 billion) in cohesion funds for Hungary until it introduces judicial and human rights reforms.

In his weekly interview with Hungarian state radio on December 1, Orban said opening membership talks with Kyiv does not coincide with Hungary's interests and we "dare say it, no matter how much pressure they put on us," in an apparent reference to alleged interference from Brussels.

"I would favor the EU reaching a strategic partnership agreement with Ukraine first," Orban said, adding that such a partnership could take up to 10 years until Ukraine could adapt to the EU's requirements.

"When we see that we can cooperate, then let's bring up the issue of membership again, but that will be possible only after many, many years," he said.

Orban again spoke against continuing giving Ukraine financial aid, in what critics see as an attempt by Budapest to blackmail the EU into releasing its frozen cohesion funds in exchange for Hungary not using its veto power as the European Commission seeks unanimous support to ensure a 1.1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) revision of the bloc's budget that would include 50 billion euros for Ukraine.


"Europe has economic problems but in the meantime throws money away -- it sends wagonloads of weapons and money to Ukraine," Orban said.

Orban and his government have repeatedly spoken against the bloc's giving military aid to Ukraine to fight Russia's unprovoked aggression, arguing without evidence that such aid would only prolong the war.

The EU will hold a summit on December 14-15.

By RF/ERL

