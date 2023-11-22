Russia’s Fuel Exports Are Set to Hit a Four-Month High in November

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.77 -3.00 -3.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.35 -3.10 -3.76%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.22 -3.68 -4.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.831 -0.015 -0.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.152 -0.082 -3.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.75 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 19 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.152 -0.082 -3.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.78 +0.37 +0.45%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.52 +0.68 +0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.05 -1.02 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 722 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.39 -1.19 -1.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.39 -0.96 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.75 +0.31 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 175 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.77 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.92 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.17 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 68.67 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 61.52 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 69.97 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.52 -0.06 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.25 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.00 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 84.93 +1.79 +2.15%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.30 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.25 +0.17 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.25 +0.17 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.61 +1.96 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Wasting money down under
  • 6 hours Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Andurand: OPEC+ May Need to Cut More as U.S. Oil Production Soars

EU’s Energy Resilience Tested as Winter Approaches

EU’s Energy Resilience Tested as Winter Approaches

The upcoming OSCE meeting in…

ExxonMobil vs. Google: Profits and Perceptions Explained

ExxonMobil vs. Google: Profits and Perceptions Explained

Oil and technology companies face…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Fuel Exports Are Set to Hit a Four-Month High in November

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 22, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

Higher refining processing rates and continued easing of fuel export restrictions are set to boost Russia’s exports of refined petroleum products to a four-month high in November, according to estimates by Bloomberg.

The higher fuel exports are led by a jump in diesel shipments after Russia partially lifted on October 6 a temporary ban on diesel exports that lasted just over two weeks.

In October, Russia’s diesel exports by sea were estimated to have dropped by 11% compared to September, due to the export ban and heavy refinery maintenance.

Russia’s seaborne diesel exports resumed shortly after the ban was lifted on October 6. The restriction was lifted on exports of diesel and gasoil delivered to seaports by pipeline, provided that the diesel producer supplies at least 50% of the diesel to the domestic market.   

The ban on exports of gasoline and diesel was introduced to stabilize domestic fuel prices amid soaring crude prices and a weak Russian ruble in September.

Last week, Russia also removed the ban on exports of gasoline, which lasted for nearly two months. Last Friday, Russia said that domestic market saturation had been ensured over the past two months, creating a surplus of motor gasoline. The Russian Energy Ministry said it could re-impose export bans if that surplus vanished.  

With most restrictions now eased or lifted, Russia is on track to export in November the highest volume of fuels in four months, per Bloomberg’s calculations.

Russian fuel shipments jumped by around 333,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first 18 days of November compared to October levels. Between November 1 and November 18, seaborne exports of fuels from Russia averaged about 2.4 million bpd, per data from analytics firm Vortexa compiled by Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diesel and gasoil shipments have surged so far this month, leading the increase in export volumes. Russian exports of naphtha and fuel oil have also risen so far this month, according to the data.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Top Oil Fund Books Largest Outflows Since 2016 on OPEC+ Uncertainty

Next Post

Andurand: OPEC+ May Need to Cut More as U.S. Oil Production Soars

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

Strong Gasoline Draw Supports Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com