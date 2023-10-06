Russia Lifts Ban On Seaborne Diesel Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.51 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.19 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.78 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.184 +0.018 +0.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.221 +0.032 +1.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 80.61 -1.76 -2.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.221 +0.032 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.55 -4.44 -4.93%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.83 -4.55 -4.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 -3.41 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 675 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.56 -3.01 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.90 -3.29 -3.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.00 -3.20 -3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.35 -1.21 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 128 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.27 -4.39 -4.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.45 -5.01 -6.31%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.80 -5.01 -5.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.70 -5.01 -5.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.75 -5.00 -5.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 27 mins Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Russia Lifts Ban On Seaborne Diesel Exports

The Metals Behind Our Clean Energy Future

The Metals Behind Our Clean Energy Future

The transition to clean energy…

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Lifts Ban On Seaborne Diesel Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2023, 5:45 AM CDT

Russia lifted on Friday the ban on most of its diesel exports, two weeks after announcing export restrictions on diesel and gasoline to curb soaring domestic prices.

The Russian government said in a statement on Friday that as part of additional measures to keep the domestic fuel market stable, it is lifting the ban on exports of diesel delivered to seaports by pipeline, provided that the diesel producer supplies at least 50% of the diesel to the domestic market.

The ban on gasoline exports stays, for now.

As part of the measures announced on Friday, Russia also slapped very high export duties on fuel resellers to discourage companies that don’t produce the fuel themselves but buy it on the domestic market from exporting the fuels once the ban is lifted.  

The government also restored in full subsidies to refineries to compensate them for the difference between fuel prices in Russia and outside Russia, with the intent to encourage refiners to sell fuel on the domestic market.

Two weeks ago, Russia surprised the markets by announcing a temporary ban on exports of gasoline and diesel to stabilize domestic fuel prices amid soaring crude prices and a weak Russian ruble. Diesel and gasoline exports were temporarily banned to all countries except for four former Soviet states—Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Since the EU embargo on imports of Russian fuel came into force in early February, Russia has diverted most of its diesel exports – previously going to the EU – to Turkey, the Middle East, North and West Africa, and Brazil in South America. 

The ban affected those exports and analysts have said they don’t expect a prolonged ban on diesel shipments, because of Russia’s limited storage capacity which, once full, could force refiners to cut processing rates.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Just yesterday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would keep the ban on exports of diesel and gasoline “as long as needed” and no specific deadlines for lifting the export restrictions have been set.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Could Be Headed Down Below $3

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com