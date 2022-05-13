Russia Reduces Natural Gas Exports To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.4 +4.24 +4.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.4 +3.92 +3.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.679 -0.060 -0.78%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.014 +0.098 +2.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.948 +0.156 +4.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph down Marine 1 day 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 12 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 36 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

EU Hopes Agreement On Russian Oil Ban Will Be Reached In May

What Does The EU Need To Do To Wean Itself Off Russian Fossil Fuels?

What Does The EU Need To Do To Wean Itself Off Russian Fossil Fuels?

The European Union is reportedly…

Russia Is Trying To Replicate The Annexation Of Crimea

Russia Is Trying To Replicate The Annexation Of Crimea

Russia is now attempting to…

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

Opposition to a potential NOPEC…

Russia Reduces Natural Gas Exports To Europe

By Editorial Dept - May 13, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

On the natural gas front, tit-for-tat measures between Ukraine, the European Union, and Russia led to a reduction in Russian natural gas to Europe this week, first via Ukraine after Kyiv shut down a key transit station, citing disruption by occupying Russian forces. Then, as a result of retaliatory sanctions Russians imposed on its own subsidiaries, flows were reduced along the Yamal-Europe pipeline, where Gazprom units are now not allowed to fulfill their obligations. Finally, vague Russian threats were issued to Finland over that country’s decision to apply for NATO membership, with Moscow potentially gearing up to shut gas off as soon as Friday (today), but also threatening other potential “military-technical” measures.

The European Union made no discernible progress this past week towards implementing an embargo on Russian oil, with Hungary still holding out–essentially demanding hundreds of millions of dollars to sign on to an embargo. The impact of an EU embargo on Russian oil would be to reduce Russian supply by 3 million barrels a day, according to the IEA.

It’s been difficult to follow the IEA’s thinking lately. Just over a month ago, it was rallying the markets by dangling a global oil supply shock out there due to sanctions on Russia. This week, it’s suddenly not worried in the slightest about declining Russian oil output–or even an EU embargo. Now, the IEA says…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

