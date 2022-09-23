Putin Is Not Peter The Great

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.91 -4.58 -5.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.08 -4.38 -4.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.47 -3.80 -4.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.942 -0.147 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.156 -6.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.360 -0.156 -6.19%

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.79 -2.16 -2.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.48 -0.89 -0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.80 +1.24 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 297 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.79 +1.74 +1.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.32 +1.09 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.71 +0.60 +1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

London Banks Prepare For Possible Blackouts

As the differential between Brent…

“Dysfunctional” Futures Market May Lead To Sharp Energy Price Swings

High margin requirements have sucked…

Jim Beam Is Making Renewable Gas From Bourbon

Jim Bean has announced that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Putin Is Not Peter The Great

By Editorial Dept - Sep 23, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
Putin is not Peter the Great. That is a good starting point for examining the position in which the Russian leader now finds himself. 

The military defeat now clearly shows a breakdown in reality at the Russian Defense Ministry. Voices that have only been praising the Russian ‘special operation’ on the podium are now coming out with a very different tone. The most notable voice is that of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has all but point blank suggested that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has no idea what’s going on on the ground in Ukraine. Kadyrov would be happy to show him, of course, and it is interesting that he has not been chastised for his statements. 

This suggests that all is not well among the Kremlin elite, and Putin’s damage-control efforts will create even more damage to control–such as the partial mobilization he just ordered, resulting in mass protests, mass arrests, and a rush to the exit for military-aged men. 

The ruse is now up for Putin at home. He can no longer pretend this isn’t a war or that it’s just a simple ‘operation’ with few casualties that the Russian public can easily rally around. No amount of media control can now cover up a military mobilization. So, the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, and it’s not going to go well at home. (Over 1,000 arrests by the end of the night following the mobilization call speaks volumes). 

Don’t expect…

Previous Post

Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Not Be “A One Winter Story”

Next Post

Is This The Best Way To Play The Fuel Cell Market?
