Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Not Be “A One Winter Story”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.68 -1.81 -2.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.66 -1.80 -1.99%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.18 -0.09 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.140 +0.051 +0.72%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.438 -0.077 -3.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.438 -0.077 -3.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.79 -2.16 -2.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.48 -0.89 -0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.80 +1.24 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 297 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.79 +1.74 +1.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.32 +1.09 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.71 +0.60 +1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 20 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

California To Ban Natural Gas Heaters By 2030

One Million Puerto Ricans Still Without Power As Grid Crisis Persists

One Million Puerto Ricans Still Without Power As Grid Crisis Persists

Another hurricane has devastated Puerto…

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

It seems unlikely that the…

France Prepares To Nationalize Its Struggling Nuclear Industry

France Prepares To Nationalize Its Struggling Nuclear Industry

France is slowly but surely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe’s Energy Crisis Will Not Be “A One Winter Story”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 23, 2022, 2:42 AM CDT
  • As Europe races to get enough energy for winter, national economies are battling recessions, and energy giants battling bankruptcy.
  • Even if European countries manage to survive winter, as it appears they will, they will face similar struggles the following winter.
  • Oil markets are set for a very volatile final quarter this year, with prices soaring as the embargo on Russian oil comes into effect.
Join Our Community

Reduced energy supply due to the sanctions against Russia and Moscow shutting down key pipeline gas export routes will leave Europe scrambling for oil and gas well after the coming winter as the current crisis is not “a one winter story,” according to analysts at consultant Energy Aspects.

“This is not a one winter story, let’s just make it very, very clear,” Amrita Sen, founder and director of research at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg television in an interview on Friday.   

Europe will need to ration demand in order to be able to balance the market,  not only this winter but also the next winter and potentially the one after that, she noted.  

The energy crisis is already pushing Germany – Europe’s biggest economy – into a recession, which will deepen as we head into the winter months amid the ongoing natural gas and energy crisis, Bundesbank, the central bank of Germany, said in its monthly report earlier this week. Germany also moved this week to nationalize its biggest gas importer, Uniper, to prevent a collapse of the German energy and gas suppliers. Across Europe, industries are forced to curb or shut down production due to soaring energy prices, and several European industry associations say the European Commission’s proposals to reduce energy prices and help households and businesses through the crisis are not enough to help them survive the winter.

Commenting on the oil market, Energy Aspects’ Sen told Bloomberg that the oil market would see a very volatile last quarter of this year. 2022 so far has been the year with the second-highest volatility since 1990, the highest volatility was seen in 2020.

“We are expecting much higher prices into year end,” and Energy Aspects’ call for oil prices at year-end is about $120 a barrel, she added.

Early on Friday, Brent Crude was trading at $90 per barrel.

After the EU embargo enters into force, India and China in theory could absorb additional Russian oil, but the banking sector would be wary of secondary sanctions from the U.S. and this could cap Russia’s ability to export oil, Energy Aspects’ Sen said. In addition, Russia tying up a lot of oil on ships to Asia and then finding buyers would further raise freight rates, she added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Earnings Set To Ease, But Oilfield Services Remain Strong
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming

U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com