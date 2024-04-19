Profit Taking Is Putting Downward Pressure on Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.86 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.16 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.19 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.797 +0.040 +2.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.703 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%
Chart Mars US 168 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.703 -0.011 -0.41%

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.10 -2.36 -2.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.52 -2.80 -3.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -1.66 -1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 871 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.61 -1.84 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.30 -1.63 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 87.35 -2.29 -2.55%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 324 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 35 mins 68.90 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.25 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.50 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 35 mins 78.60 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 34 mins 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Peace Sour 34 mins 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 34 mins 78.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 85.30 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 34 mins 75.70 -0.05 -0.07%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.96 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 87.58 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.31 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.21 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.86 -2.40 -2.69%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 20 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 58 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Restricts Oil Drilling and Mining in Alaska

Uncertainty Drives Investors to Oil Stocks

Uncertainty Drives Investors to Oil Stocks

The reason that investors have…

Oil Price Volatility Soars Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oil Price Volatility Soars Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oil price volatility has climbed…

Breakthrough Paper-Based Battery Design Draws Inspiration from Plants

Breakthrough Paper-Based Battery Design Draws Inspiration from Plants

Researchers at Tohoku University have…

Profit Taking Is Putting Downward Pressure on Oil Prices

By Editorial Dept - Apr 19, 2024, 6:50 AM CDT
oil prices

Selling Pressure, Profit-Taking Dominate Trade

This week, crude oil markets experienced significant volatility to the downside, driven by geopolitical concerns, unexpected inventory adjustments, and changes in demand. Although escalation fears between Israel and Iran loomed over the markets, price responses were muted, reflecting a complex set of influences on oil pricing.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Responses

Concerns over potential supply disruptions due to tensions between Israel and Iran were top of mind this week. However, Israel’s response - after briefly sending oil prices higher - had a negligible impact on oil prices. Additionally, while U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry remain in effect, they were less impactful compared to the immediate issues in the Middle East. The market's tempered reaction suggests a resilience or perhaps skepticism towards the probability of severe disruptions in oil flows, which has helped stabilize price levels.

Inventory Surges and Demand Anomalies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprising rise in crude inventories, the highest since mid-2023, which applied downward pressure on oil prices. This inventory build, coupled with reduced refinery activity, suggests adjustments that might reflect softer demand or strategic refinery operations.

Globally, oil demand has not met previous estimates, with consumption consistently lower than expected. This underperformance…

