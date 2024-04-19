Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

EU Regulator Claims Europe Can’t Afford to Ditch Russian LNG Yet

The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled... For Now.

The Oil Price Rally Has Stalled... For Now.

Oil prices have been climbing…

Oil Prices Settle Near $90 Despite Rising Geopolitical Risk

Oil Prices Settle Near $90 Despite Rising Geopolitical Risk

Oil prices have settled around…

Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Baghdad is repairing the Kirkuk-Ceyhan…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Erase Gains as Iran Downplays Reports of Israeli Missile Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 19, 2024, 4:23 AM CDT
  • Oil prices initially spiked on Friday due to unconfirmed reports of an Israeli missile strike on Iran.
  • Prices briefly reached above $90 per barrel before falling back as Iran denied the attack.
  • Iranian media reported activating their air defense systems, not an Israeli strike.
oil

Oil prices gave up nearly all of early Friday’s gains after an Iranian official told Reuters that there hadn’t been a missile attack against Iran.

Oil surged by as much as $3 per barrel in Asian trade early on Friday after a U.S. official told ABC News today that Israel launched missile strikes against Iran in the early morning hours today. After briefly spiking to above $90 per barrel early on Friday in Asian trade, Brent fell back to $87.10 per barrel in the morning in Europe.

The news was later confirmed by Iranian media, which said the country’s air defense system took down three drones over the city of Isfahan, according to Al Jazeera. Flights to three cities including Tehran and Isfahan were suspended, Iranian media also reported.

Israel’s retaliation for Iran’s missile strikes last week was seen by most as a guarantee of escalation of the Middle East conflict since Iran had warned Tel Aviv that if it retaliates, so will Tehran in its turn and that retaliation would be on a greater scale than the missile strikes from last week. These developments were naturally seen as strongly bullish for oil prices.

However, hours after unconfirmed reports of an Israeli attack first emerged, Reuters quoted an Iranian official as saying that there was no missile strike carried out against Iran. The explosions that were heard in the large Iranian city of Isfahan were the result of the activation of the air defense systems of Iran, the official told Reuters.

Overall, Iran appears to downplay the event, with most official comments and news reports not mentioning Israel, Reuters notes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that “there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites,” confirming Iranian reports on the matter.

The Isfahan province is home to Iran’s nuclear site for uranium enrichment.

“Brent briefly soared back above $90 before reversing lower after Iranian media downplayed a retaliatory strike by Israel,” Saxo Bank said in a Friday note.

The $5 a barrel trading range in oil prices over the past week has been driven by traders attempting to “quantify the level of risk premium needed to reflect heightened tensions but with no impact on supply,” the bank said, adding “Expect prices to bid ahead of the weekend.”

At the time of writing Brent was trading at $87.34 and WTI at $83.14.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

OPEC+ Can Stop An Oil Rally To $100
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

