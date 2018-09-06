Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.90 -0.82 -1.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.65 -0.62 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.774 -0.021 -0.75%
Mars US 21 hours 71.92 -0.90 -1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
Urals 2 days 75.49 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.58 -1.01 -1.52%
Marine 2 days 75.57 -0.96 -1.25%
Murban 2 days 77.41 -1.18 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.91 -0.70 -0.96%
Basra Light 2 days 75.90 -0.97 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.46 -0.49 -0.64%
Girassol 2 days 77.56 -0.94 -1.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.69 -1.83 -4.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.72 -1.15 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.47 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.87 -1.15 -1.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.72 -1.15 -2.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.72 -1.15 -1.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.47 -1.15 -1.78%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.72 -1.15 -2.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.62 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.67 -1.15 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.17 -1.15 -1.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.23 -1.15 -1.51%
All Charts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Tumbles On Mixed Inventory Data

Oil Tumbles On Mixed Inventory Data

By Irina Slav - Sep 06, 2018, 10:12 AM CDT

After reporting a 2.6-million-barrel inventory draw last week, the Energy Information administration this week had more good news for oil bulls, estimating that crude oil inventories to have gone down by 4.3 million barrels in the week to August 31.

Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute reported an estimated 1.17-million-barrel draw in inventories, while analysts polled by IG Group expected an even more moderate draw, of 880,000 barrels. A Reuters analyst poll anticipated a bigger draw of 1.9 million barrels.

The EIA also reported a 1.8-million-barrel increase in gasoline inventories and a 3.1-million-barrel build in distillate inventories. These numbers compare with a draw of 1.6 million barrels in gasoline inventories a week earlier and an 800,000-barrel build in distillate inventories.

Refineries processed 17.6 million barrels of crude daily last week, churning out 10.2 million barrels of gasoline and 5.4 million barrels of distillate daily.

Imports averaged 7.7 million bpd in the week to August 31, while production likely stayed at record highs of 11 million bpd.

At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate was trading at US$68.48 a barrel and Brent was at US$77.38 a barrel.

EIA’s figures, like API’s yesterday, are unlikely to have a deep impact on prices, outshined by other factors, chief among them the possibility of a further escalation in the U.S.-China trade spat. Today marks the end of the public comment period for another round of tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese products. As soon as it is implemented, China is expected to retaliate.

Another headwind for prices is the ripple effect from Turkey’s currency crisis, which could dampen demand for crude oil. For now, this is only another cause for concern rather than a reality, but it does look like demand-side risks are multiplying, despite the upbeat mood demonstrated this week by OPEC’s Mohammed Barkindo, who said global oil demand would hit the 100-million-bpd mark sooner than expected, before this year’s end.

WTI started to tumble shortly after the EIA data release as builds in gasoline and distillate stocks outweighed the surprise crude draw.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

