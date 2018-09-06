Storm Gordon Cuts Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production By 160,000 Bpd

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.90 -0.82 -1.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.65 -0.62 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.774 -0.021 -0.75%
Mars US 21 hours 71.92 -0.90 -1.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
Urals 2 days 75.49 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.58 -1.01 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.774 -0.021 -0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.57 -0.96 -1.25%
Murban 2 days 77.41 -1.18 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.91 -0.70 -0.96%
Basra Light 2 days 75.90 -0.97 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.46 -0.49 -0.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.50 -0.82 -1.03%
Girassol 2 days 77.56 -0.94 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.69 -1.83 -4.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.72 -1.15 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.47 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.87 -1.15 -1.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.72 -1.15 -2.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.72 -1.15 -1.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.47 -1.15 -1.78%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.72 -1.15 -2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 -1.25 -1.88%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 -1.25 -2.07%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.62 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.67 -1.15 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.62 -1.15 -1.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.17 -1.15 -1.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.23 -1.15 -1.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 11 minutes North Korea's Kim Sets Denuclearization Schedule Line For The First Time
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 3 mins UK's Department for Transport Uses Boogeyman Allusions to Sidetrack E10 Adoption
  • 3 hours Exxon to build LNG terminal in China
  • 1 hour Tony Blair: A No-Deal Brexit is Possible But Unlikely
  • 18 hours Tesla’s Cobalt-Light Batteries Seen Providing Cost Advantage
  • 2 hours Unemployment Claims Fall to 49-Year Low
  • 44 mins Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 8 mins Chevron Goes Full Predictive Analytics on its Fields
  • 14 mins Saudi Arabia's Superpowered Sunshine Dream
  • 41 mins oil price
  • 7 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 12 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 15 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 16 hours Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate

Breaking News:

Major Japanese Refiners Suspend Iranian Oil Imports For October

Alt Text

Goldman Warns Competition Could Deepen Tesla’s Problems

Tesla’s high debt load in…

Alt Text

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

European natural gas prices used…

Alt Text

Shale Won’t Trigger The Next Financial Crisis

While many may think that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Storm Gordon Cuts Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production By 160,000 Bpd

By Irina Slav - Sep 06, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT Offshore rig

A total 48 offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuated because of Hurricane Gordon as of Wednesday, with almost 160,000 bpd of crude oil production shut in along with a little over 266 million cu ft of gas production, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in its daily update on developments in the area. The data was based on platform operator reports submitted on Tuesday, when Gordon was expected to make landfall.

The shut-in production represents less than one-tenth of GOM’s total daily oil output, and price movements reflected the relative insignificance of the shut-ins, with West Texas Intermediate closing at almost a week’s low yesterday, at US$68.72 a barrel, down 1.7 percent.

“Gordon largely turned out to be a non-event for the energy market, and if anything, the sell-the-news aspect of the tropics trade has triggered a profit-taking pullback across the space,” MarketWatch quoted the co-editor of the Sevens Report, Tyler Richey as saying.

Unlike the 2017 hurricane season that caused serious production outages in the Gulf of Mexico and at Gulf Coast refineries, this year’s hurricanes are thought to be fewer and weaker. Colorado State University recently revised its forecast for the number of named storms this season to 11 from 14, as per a Bloomberg report from July. Related: Are Oil & Gas Executives Paid Based On Luck?

Separately, meteorologists from AccuWeather predicted the formation of an El Nino in August, which will reduce the likelihood of tropical storm formation. AccuWeather expects between 10 and 12 named storms this season, and between 2 and 4 major hurricanes. Colorado State University expects just one storm to develop into a major hurricane.

With 20 percent of U.S. crude production capacity and 45 percent of refining capacity in the Gulf of Mexico, storm forecasts are important for oil traders—bulls and bears alike. Last year storm losses hit US$200 billion, the highest storm bill in history, with three major hurricanes—Harvey, Irma, and Maria—pummeling the Gulf of Mexico.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Are Oil & Gas Executives Paid Based On Luck?

Next Post

Oil Tumbles On Mixed Inventory Data
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com